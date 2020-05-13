Parfums des Iles commits to the fight against COVID 19 in Martinique

Parfums des Iles is one of the beneficiaries of the INTERREG Trade Enhancement for the Eastern Caribbean (TEECA) project, which is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce of Martinique (CCI Martinique) along with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique and the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export).

Multiple private sector stakeholders are mobilising efforts in response to the growing need for sanitising solutions – which are critical to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Martinique-based company Parfums des Iles has also joined the fight against the virus.

The first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Martinique on March 5, 2020. In consultation with the French government, the popular perfume company took the initiative to begin manufacturing hydro-alcoholic sanitisers in order to support and supply healthcare facilities.



The General Manager of Parfums des Iles, Véronicka Cormouls-Houles, explained that this decision sought to address the emergency situation faced by healthcare professionals in the French overseas territory.

“We have been manufacturing perfumes for over 20 years and our expertise has enabled us to respond to the urgency of the situation. As a result, we successfully delivered 50 liters of hydro-alcoholic solutions to the Mangot Vulcin hospital,” Cormouls-Houles said.

The General Manager of Parfums des Iles reaffirmed her commitment to the fight against COVID-19 and her will to pursue this initiative on the condition that the supply of raw materials, which remain essential for the manufacture of hydro-alcoholic solutions, is guaranteed.



Véronicka Cormouls-Houles further indicated that the company had to implement adaptation measures in response to the COVID-19 restrictions and the closure of physical outlets. A ‘click & collect’ system enables the general public to purchase products on the Parfums des Iles website and retrieve the orders. She also mentioned that the company continues to deliver products to Martinique, mainland France and international markets.



About the INTERREG TEECA project

The Trade Enhancement for the Eastern Caribbean (TEECA) project is co-funded by INTERREG Caraïbes and led by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Martinique (CCIM), in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export), and the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique (CTM).



The INTERREG TEECA project was launched in 2018. The programme aims to accelerate trade within OECS Member States by providing assistance to companies based in Martinique and the English-speaking countries of the OECS which wish to access to other markets. The INTERREG TEECA project fosters forging win-win partnerships within the entrepreneurship ecosystem of the region. Hence, 29 companies which were selected at the end of the call for projects are currently benefiting from a two-year tailor-made support programme to enable the export of their products and services to other markets.



This programme also aims to promote entrepreneurship among young people in the OECS Member States through the TECCA Caribbean Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge.

About INTERREG CARAIBES Programme 2014-2020

Coordinated by the Regional Council of Guadeloupe as the Managing Authority, INTERREG Caraïbes is a European Union programme which enables the French and European territories of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique and Saint-Martin, to undertake actions that foster cooperation with neighbouring countries of the Greater Caribbean. More than 35 countries from an area that encompasses Mexico in the north, to Venezuela in the south, are included among the potential partners of INTERREG-funded projects.