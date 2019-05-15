Preview: Anguilla and Montserrat strengthen capacity to mainstream climate change adaptation in their fisheries sectors

CANARI Media Release

Wednesday, May 15, 2019
ECSC launches Court-Connected Mediation Public Awareness Campaign in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

ECSC - an Institution of the OECS

Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Four OECS Businesses Top Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme

Cory Zufelt, Linda Dias, Kenna Questelles George and Chaneil Imhoff excel at regional competition.

Monday, May 13, 2019
Regional Health and Communications Specialists Develop Key Messaging on Non-Communicable Diseases

OECS Media Statement

Friday, May 10, 2019
PAHO Director pays courtesy visit to Director General of the OECS

Reproduced under courtesy of the Pan American Health Organization

Friday, May 10, 2019
Embert Charles named new WACC President

Friday, May 3, 2019
OECS recognises World Intellectual Property Day

Friday, April 26, 2019
Meet Dr. Liselle Joseph, the first woman from the Eastern Caribbean to earn a PhD in aerospace engineering

OECS Feature Series Courtesy of STEM Caribbean

Friday, April 26, 2019
OECS Competitive Business Unit Launches OECS Music Talk in Dominica

OECS Media Release

Friday, April 26, 2019
Accreditation of High Commissioner signals further deepening of OECS/Canada Relations

OECS Media Release

Thursday, April 25, 2019
OECS Commission Supports the Establishment of a Regional Position on Harmful Fisheries Subsidies

OECS Media Release

Thursday, April 25, 2019
Launch of the Caribbean Youth Conference Saint Lucia 2019

Saint Lucia National Youth Council Press Release

Wednesday, April 24, 2019
[MEDIA ALERT] Closure Conference of the OECS GCCA Project to be held in Saint Lucia on April 24-25 2019

Press invitation

Wednesday, April 24, 2019
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

