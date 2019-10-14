Vincentian Designer Kimya Glasgow hosts Fashion Show at Casino des Trois Ilets in Martinique

On the eve of Paris Fashion week, St. Vincent and the Grenadines national Kimya Glasgow presented a retrospective of her most iconic looks at the prestigious Casino des Trois Ilets located in the touristic area of « La Pointe du Bout ».

The popular Vincentian designer is making the most of her business immersion in Martinique as a part of the EU-funded Trade Enhancement for the Eastern Caribbean (TEECA) project, being implemented by the Chamber of Commerce of Martinique (CCIM) in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Caribbean Export Development Agency.

Many locals gathered in the chic softened atmosphere of the venue to discover Kimya Glasgow's distinct style paired with sounds of ethnic and modern music.

Kimya Glasgow is a lifestyle brand with a unique Caribbean aesthetic and a modern global twist.

As a preview of her upcoming participation in the Martinican fashion week, Kimya presented a teaser of her most amazing pieces, mixing favourites and outfits from her new collection.

Fourteen models supported the Vincentian designer on the special occasion, dressed in all white ensembles with a few touches of colour.

Her looks were completed with multicolored fans from « Parfum des îles » and local straw hats and jewelry from « Bakoua bô kay » hand made by the talented Gabriel Biron.

The show was deemed a tremendous success for Kimya’s brand and a true achievement for the TEECA project with the collaboration of its two beneficiaries: « Parfums des îles » and « Kimya Glasgow designs ».

In addition, a partnership agreement with “Chatelaine Store” was concluded in Fort de France.

About Kimya Glasgow:

Kimya holds an Associate Degree in Fashion Design from the Barbados Community College and has been mentored by several of the Caribbean's most influential designers, including Trinidadian fashion maven Claudia Pegus, with whom she apprenticed.

She has shown in Miami Fashion Week, Caribbean Fashion Week in Jamaica, Fashion Week Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados Fashion Week, St. Kitts Fashion Weekend and repeatedly in Fashion Caribbean – St. Vincent and the Grenadines' premier Fashion show. She has also shown her collections at events in Mustique; Bequia; Grenada and New York. She is a 2009 Caribbean Fashion Awards winner.

About the TEECA project:

The Trade Enhancement for the Eastern Caribbean (TEECA) is an EU funded Interreg Caribbean project being implemented by the Chamber of Commerce of Martinique (CCIM) in partnership with the OECS Commission and the Caribbean Export Development Agency.

The project aims to serve as a major pillar in the efforts to increase exports of OECS firms to regional and international markets. The project will develop a framework for providing better market intelligence on products and services, develop export strategies and plans for the 30 participating companies, improve knowledge of funding for SME development in the region, provide technical support to create innovative products and services, provide support for linguistic immersion, create synergies between and among the firms in the five sub-sectors and support efforts at market penetration and trade of goods and services of the participating companies.