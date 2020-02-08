Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES AND KINGDOM OF MOROCCO PLAN TECHNICAL COOPERATION ROADMAP FOR 2020-2022

EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES AND KINGDOM OF MOROCCO PLAN TECHNICAL COOPERATION ROADMAP FOR 2020-2022

OECS Media Release

Saturday, February 8, 2020 — Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco — His Excellency Mr. Ian M. Queeley, Ambassador of the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco recently began productive, first-round discussions with the Head of Technical Cooperation, Mr. Fiacel Farchado of the Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (Agence Marocaine de Coopération Internationale) pursuant to the design and implementation of a series of technical cooperation missions financed and supported by the Kingdom of Morocco for the period 2020 to 2022. 

The thematic areas of technical cooperation are being informed and developed from the critical perspectives of the shared sustainable development goals and objectives of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States’ Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Designed to aid the region’s ongoing transition to Blue-Green economies, areas of future development cooperation include a specific focus on, but are not limited to, sub sectors within Renewable Energy, Fisheries, and Agriculture respectively.

While diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the founding Member States of the OECS began in earnest following the devastating Caribbean hurricanes of 2017, the formalisation of relations marked by the opening of the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States in Rabat has catalysed Morocco’s emergence as an ally and a committed development partner to the independent island-nations of the OECS Economic Union.

In the spirit of South-South cooperation, the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States look forward to continued, constructive dialogue and mutually-beneficial development cooperation with the Kingdom of Morocco at both regional and international fora.

 

ABOUT THE EMBASSIES OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES TO THE KINGDOM OF MOROCCO 

The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco (ECS Embassies) is a joint diplomatic mission comprised of embassies of individual members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. The Embassies operate via the modality of joint representation involving joint premises and staff, including a common/joint/shared Ambassador and Head of Mission. The primary objectives of the Joint Embassies are to promote friendship and cooperation and to advance the community and individual interests of member states in the Kingdom of Morocco. 

 

Learn more about the work of the Eastern Caribbean States Embassies: https://pressroom.oecs.org/category/morocco-mission

Agriculture Climate Change Economic Development International Relations Ocean Governance and Fisheries Morocco Mission
Contact us
Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software