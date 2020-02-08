EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES AND KINGDOM OF MOROCCO PLAN TECHNICAL COOPERATION ROADMAP FOR 2020-2022

Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco — His Excellency Mr. Ian M. Queeley, Ambassador of the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco recently began productive, first-round discussions with the Head of Technical Cooperation, Mr. Fiacel Farchado of the Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (Agence Marocaine de Coopération Internationale) pursuant to the design and implementation of a series of technical cooperation missions financed and supported by the Kingdom of Morocco for the period 2020 to 2022.

The thematic areas of technical cooperation are being informed and developed from the critical perspectives of the shared sustainable development goals and objectives of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States’ Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Designed to aid the region’s ongoing transition to Blue-Green economies, areas of future development cooperation include a specific focus on, but are not limited to, sub sectors within Renewable Energy, Fisheries, and Agriculture respectively.

While diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the founding Member States of the OECS began in earnest following the devastating Caribbean hurricanes of 2017, the formalisation of relations marked by the opening of the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States in Rabat has catalysed Morocco’s emergence as an ally and a committed development partner to the independent island-nations of the OECS Economic Union.

In the spirit of South-South cooperation, the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States look forward to continued, constructive dialogue and mutually-beneficial development cooperation with the Kingdom of Morocco at both regional and international fora.

ABOUT THE EMBASSIES OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES TO THE KINGDOM OF MOROCCO

The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco (ECS Embassies) is a joint diplomatic mission comprised of embassies of individual members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. The Embassies operate via the modality of joint representation involving joint premises and staff, including a common/joint/shared Ambassador and Head of Mission. The primary objectives of the Joint Embassies are to promote friendship and cooperation and to advance the community and individual interests of member states in the Kingdom of Morocco.

