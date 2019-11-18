Browse categories
OECS Welcomes New Ambassador-Designate to the Kingdom of Morocco

OECS Media Release

Monday, November 18, 2019 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States welcomes the appointment of Mr. Ian M. Queeley, a St. Kitts and Nevis national, as OECS Ambassador-Designate to the Kingdom of Morocco.

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules said Ambassador-Designate Queeley’s illustrious thirty-five-year career had been built upon promoting peace, prosperity and inter-regional engagement, most recently as Commissioner of Police where he led over five hundred police and civilian personnel.

“The establishment of the OECS Embassy to the Kingdom of Morocco in 2018 was the start of a new chapter in our shared story and we look forward to Ambassador-Designate Queeley building upon this momentum," said Dr. Jules.

 “Morocco is a long-standing friend of the Caribbean and ours is a partnership built on a foundation of south-south cooperation, mutual interest, values and hopes for a better tomorrow in the face of many existential challenges such a climate change, nationalism and shifting global alliances.

“While the Atlantic divide between our regions may be great, this does not reflect the closeness of our friendship.  We share a less commonly acknowledged bond through a collective geography where under the skies of the great African continent both of our regions have been shaped.

“The appointment of Ambassador-Designate Queeley is a defining moment in our quest to build upon the already strong bonds of cooperation with Morocco across the tourism, education and agricultural arenas.

“The provision of valuable fertilizers, knowledge exchange and academic scholarships given to the Caribbean are but some expressions of this evolving relationship.

“We applaud the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. The Hon Timothy Harris for his counsel and support on this appointment for which on behalf of all Member States promises to open up an unparalleled new era of economic, social and cultural opportunity,” concluded Dr. Jules.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

