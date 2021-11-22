In 2020, over 1.400 visitors from 15 Caribbean territories participated in the very first 100% virtual student fair in the region, making it a success. This year again, the ELAN project partners are pleased to organize the 2021 "Study and Training in the Caribbean" Virtual Fair, 2nd edition of the virtual student fair dedicated to training and higher education in the Caribbean, with the support of Campus France, the French national agency for the promotion of higher education, international student services and international mobility.

On November 24th and 25th, students, parents, teachers, trainees and vocational instructors from the region will be able to enjoy two days dedicated to the virtual visit of our exhibitors' booths.



Through the organization of this 2nd edition, the ELAN project team wishes to encourage exchanges between the different institutions of the cooperation zone (English-speaking Caribbean, Haiti, Martinique, Guadeloupe), while giving visitors the opportunity to learn more about the regional offer of studies and training and the future in-demand sectors and industries of the region.



Visitors will not only discover the region's education and training opportunities and get the opportunity to interact directly with as many as 60 exhibiting institutions, but will also have the possibility to take part in workshops to help them prepare for their study and training abroad experience (writing a CV in French or preparing for a professional interview, for example).



Before visiting the fair itself, visitors will get a foretaste. The month of November will be punctuated by numerous highlights. Indeed, testimonials and roundtables will be held every week from November 4th to 20th, 2021. Visitors will get the opportunity to virtually meet students who have already traveled to the French Caribbean and hear about their study and internship experience in the region, but also to exchange with experts on student mobility topics and ask all their questions about the different countries and education institutions in the region.



Registration is already open and can be done here on https://www.elan-virtualforum.org. For more information, visit the ELAN project website and follow us on social media (Facebook, Instagram et Twitter).

About the INTERREG ELAN project

ELAN (Linguistic Exchanges and Innovative Learning through Mobility) seeks to improve foreign language skills, facilitate access to higher education and encourage student mobility, training and school exchange programmes within the region. The objective is to reinforce young persons’ skills in order to improve their access to the labour market and to enhance the attractiveness of territories and finally, to promote a shared Caribbean identity as the basis for an efficient and sustainable regional integration.