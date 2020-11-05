OECS Youth Entrepreneurs Navigating Turbulent Times with Professional Online Coaching

Despite the challenges facing entrepreneurs in 2020, 14 OECS youth entrepreneurs were able to benefit from professional online business coaching and technical assistance coordinated by the OECS Competitive Business Unit and Caribbean Export Development Agency.

The four (4) month virtual programme ended on September 30 2020 and provided opportunities for youth startups in sectors such as; Agribusiness, Agro Processing, Creative Industries, Green Technology and ICT. While most of the entrepreneurs registered for the programme before the COVID-19 pandemic started, the programme became timely in assisting the entrepreneurs to adapt to the changing environment.



The programme featured a comprehensive business diagnostics assessment along with individual coaching and technical assistance to address some of the issues identified in the diagnostic assessment. Many of the young entrepreneurs expressed their satisfaction with the programme indicating that it gave them an opportunity to clarify their vision, to develop achievable goals, to develop transformative business models and strategies.

"It has helped me to formulate a clearer business model and it helped me identify new & innovative business opportunities. The programme also helped me strategize and set smart goals so that I can have a clearer path to follow and create an action plan to achieve these goals."

Tonnie Pierre from Adroit (Grenada) said.

"It gave me the capacity to separate myself from an operator to a strategist in my business. Ensuring you take the time to work on and not just in your business. "

Liam Sidonie from Two Aces (Saint Lucia) said.

The OECS was extremely happy to partner with Caribbean Export on this initiative, we are very focused on entrepreneurship and particularly youth entrepreneurship in the OECS. We are heartened by the innovation, maturity, passion and drive of the participants and we will continue to implement similar programes to benefit entrepreneurs across the OECS”. Technical Specialist for Entrepreneurship Development at the OECS Competitive Business Unit, Kwesi Roberts said.



Beneficiaries of the programme



Company Entrepreneur's name Country Sector Shop D Caribbean Darrion Louis Saint Lucia Information Communication Technology (ICT) LinkUp Kenna Questelles George Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Information Communication Technology (ICT) The Two Aces Liam Sidonie Saint Lucia Information Communication Technology (ICT) Zénaïde Aromatherapy Zanda Desir Saint Lucia Manufacturing Mec Designs Mauisa Carbon Antigua and Barbuda Manufacturing T & A Household Decor Amy Antoine Saint Lucia Manufacturing Adroit Tonnie Pierre Grenada Agribusiness Cronneit's Forest Bows Denny Cronneit Grenada Manufacturing Flirt Cocktails Hyacinth Richardson Saint Kitts and Nevis Agribusiness & Manufacturing Mangal Trading Incorporation Nila Mangal Saint Lucia Agribusiness Akata Farms Bevon Chadel Charles Grenada Agribusiness My Crown Of Curls Ranique John Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Agribusiness & Manufacturing Emerald Solar and Wind Ltd Nicholas Sander Montserrat Renewable Energy Caribi Dreams Mr. Maurice John Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Renewable Energy

Coaches of the programme

Pablo A. Arroyo Casañas (Tampa, Florida-USA)

Pablo Arroyo has over 18 years of experience in business development as an owner, business consultant and coach in the public and private sectors. He is a NASBITE Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP), a Certified Marketing Executive (CME) from SMEI International and a Certified Transformational Coach from the Blue Mesa Group. During his career, Arroyo was involved in strategic market expansion for companies from diverse sectors with an emphasis on manufacturing, technology, agribusiness, food, tourism, hospitality, entrepreneurship and value-added enterprise development.



Ladi Franklin (Trinidad and Tobago)

Ladi Franklin is a Certified Value Builder™ who offers group and one-on-one coaching to value-growth entrepreneur-owned businesses. She is an Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (ET&A®) Educator and Business Strategy Coach with two decades of experience providing guidance to entrepreneur-owned small and medium scale businesses. Ladi has worked with MSMEs in diverse industry sectors including manufacturing, tourism, agro-processing, creativity, retail, healthcare, personal, and professional services sectors.



Michele Kalloo (Trinidad and Tobago)



Michele Kalloo has been involved in export sales and marketing throughout the Caribbean and Latin America for over twenty years. She has been guiding and advising business executives from large companies to SME’s looking to take their products to the world.

