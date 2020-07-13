Browse categories
14 Entrepreneurs to Start the OECS-Caribbean Export Coaching Programme

OECS-Caribbean Export Development Agency Media Release

Monday, July 13, 2020 — The OECS and The Caribbean Export Development Agency launched a Technical Assistance and Coaching Programme on July 8, 2020 with the aim of strengthening the entrepreneurial and leadership skills of 14 selected young entrepreneurs from six countries of the Eastern Caribbean namely, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint-Lucia and Saint-Vincent and the Grenadines. 

In her remarks at the virtually held launch event, Caribbean Exports’ Services Specialist – Allyson Francis, underscored the importance of the private sector and youth-owned businesses, in particular, for sustainable economic growth in the Caribbean.

“Youth are the future.  Their businesses are a critical foundation for sustainable economic growth in the region and so we must invest in them and their businesses. Caribbean Export implemented a similar coaching programme for women owned businesses which was very successful, and so I encourage the participants to leverage the knowledge and expertise of the coaches and to build a network between one another.”


In his remarks, Mr Ricardo James, Senior Technical Specialist and Officer in Charge of the OECS Competitive Business Unit (CBU) highlighted:  

 

"The initiative forms part of a broader set of actions being developed and pursued by the OECS Commission to foster entrepreneurship across the region including strengthening the capacity of entrepreneurs and their enterprises, the ecosystem and the legislative, policy and regulatory framework for entrepreneurship in the region."

 

Funding for this technical assistance and coaching programme comes via the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Regional Private Sector Development Programme, which the Caribbean Export Development Agency is currently implementing.

The programme pursues three main objectives, namely: 

  • assisting entrepreneurs to clarify their vision and develop achievable goals that can be translated into tangible results; 

  • assisting entrepreneurs to develop transformative business models and strategies that enhance productivity, competitiveness and growth; and

  • providing technical support to set entrepreneurs on a path towards export readiness.

The beneficiaries of the OECS-Caribbean Export Development Agency's Technical Assistance and Coaching Programme were targeted through national Business Service Organisations and the "OECS 30 under 30” programme.  From 21 applications, 14 companies of both the services and goods sectors have been selected to participate in the three-month coaching programme. 

The group of young entrepreneurs will benefit from a highly experienced team of coaches in multiple areas such as business plan development, financial analysis, operations management, sales, marketing and branding, human resource management, proposal development, product development and quality assurance, legal and regulatory environment, ethical and sustainable business trends, information and communication technologies and e-commerce, and creative industries among others.

The coaching programme also includes the completion of a comprehensive analysis of each beneficiary companies and the development of individual strategies which will address their specific issues.

In closing, OECS and Caribbean Export reaffirmed the intention to continue to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Eastern Caribbean through complementary projects which will be launched in the future.


Beneficiaries of the programme
      

Company Entrepreneur's name Country Sector
Shop D Caribbean Darrion Louis Saint Lucia Information Communication Technology (ICT)
LinkUp Kenna Questelles George

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

 Information Communication Technology (ICT)
The Two Aces Ackim Sidonie Saint Lucia Information Communication Technology (ICT)
Zénaïde Aromatherapy Zanda Desir Saint Lucia Manufacturing
Mec Designs Mauisa Carbon Antigua and Barbuda Manufacturing
T & A Household Decor Amy Antoine Saint Lucia Manufacturing
Adroit Tonnie Pierre Grenada Agribusiness
Cronneit's Forest Bows Denny Cronneit Grenada Manufacturing
Flirt Cocktails Hyacinth Richardson Saint Kitts and Nevis Agribusiness & Manufacturing
Mangal Trading Incorporation Nila Mangal Saint Lucia Agribusiness
Akata Farms Bevon Chadel Charles Grenada Agribusiness
My Crown Of Curls Ranique John Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Agribusiness & Manufacturing
Emerald Solar and Wind Ltd Nicholas Sander Montserrat Renewable Energy
Caribi Dreams Mr. Maurice  John Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Renewable Energy

 

Coaches of the programme

Pablo A. Arroyo Casañas (Tampa, Florida-USA)

Pablo Arroyo has over 18 years of experience in business development as an owner, business consultant and coach in the public and private sectors. He is a NASBITE Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP), a Certified Marketing Executive (CME) from SMEI International and a Certified Transformational Coach from the Blue Mesa Group. During his career, Arroyo was involved in strategic market expansion for companies from diverse sectors with an emphasis on manufacturing, technology, agribusiness, food, tourism, hospitality, entrepreneurship and value-added enterprise development.

Ladi Franklin (Trinidad and Tobago)  

Ladi Franklin is a Certified Value Builder™ who offers group and one-on-one coaching to value-growth entrepreneur-owned businesses. She is an Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (ET&A®) Educator and Business Strategy Coach with two decades of experience providing guidance to entrepreneur-owned small and medium scale businesses. Ladi has worked with MSMEs in diverse industry sectors including manufacturing, tourism, agro-processing, creativity, retail, healthcare, personal, and professional services sectors.

Michele Kalloo (Trinidad and Tobago)   

Michele Kalloo has been involved in export sales and marketing throughout the Caribbean and Latin America for over twenty years. She has been guiding and advising business executives from large companies to SME’s looking to take their products to the world. 

About Caribbean Export

Caribbean Export is a regional export development and trade and investment promotion organisation of the Forum of Caribbean States (CARIFORUM) currently executing the Regional Private Sector Programme (RPSDP) funded by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF)  Caribbean Export’s mission is to increase the competitiveness of Caribbean countries by providing quality export development and trade and investment promotion services through effective programme execution and strategic alliances.

More information about Caribbean Export can be found at www.carib-export.com.  Contact: JoEllen Laryea, PR and Communications, Caribbean Export Development Agency, Tel: +1(246) 436-0578, Fax: +1(246) 436-9999, Email: jlaryea@carib-export.com 

 

Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Ricardo James Technical Specialist - Export Development, Competitive Business Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Kwesi Roberts Technical Specialist - Entrepreneurship Development, Competitive Business Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
JoEllen Laryea Senior Advisor - PR and Marketing, Caribbean Export
Deidre Brathwaite Social Media Manager, Caribbean Export
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

