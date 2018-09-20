OECS Launches People Summit Virtual Magazine

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 — We are one day away from the inaugural OECS People Summit 2021 with an impressive line-up of Titans!

The event is headlined by Brian Tracy, world-renowned leadership guru and keynote speaker who has addressed 5 million+ persons in over 5,000 talks; and Dr. Ibukun Awosika, the former Chair of the First Bank of Nigeria, serial entrepreneur, speaker, and actress (lead role in Netflix's 'Citation') will deliver the Opening Keynote, "Mindset of Victory".

The Summit's cadre of speakers reflects a truly global and Caribbean audience who will share real, riveting, and relatable truths about their respective leadership journey.

The People Summit Virtual Magazine is now ready and features a spread, "Crunch Point", from Brian Tracy. View the magazine now to get a taste of what is in store come July 29, 2021.

If you have not yet registered, you still have time!

Register here: https://oecspeoplesummit.vfairs.com/en/register

Related Articles:

Contact Us: