Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Launches People Summit Virtual Magazine

OECS Launches People Summit Virtual Magazine

The publication provides insight into the power-packed one-day event!

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 — We are one day away from the inaugural OECS People Summit 2021 with an impressive line-up of Titans!

The event is headlined by Brian Tracy, world-renowned leadership guru and keynote speaker who has addressed 5 million+ persons in over 5,000 talks; and Dr. Ibukun Awosika, the former Chair of the First Bank of Nigeria, serial entrepreneur, speaker, and actress (lead role in Netflix's 'Citation') will deliver the Opening Keynote, "Mindset of Victory".

The Summit's cadre of speakers reflects a truly global and Caribbean audience who will share real, riveting, and relatable truths about their respective leadership journey. 

The People Summit Virtual Magazine is now ready and features a spread, "Crunch Point", from Brian Tracy. View the magazine now to get a taste of what is in store come July 29, 2021.

If you have not yet registered, you still have time!

Register here: https://oecspeoplesummit.vfairs.com/en/register  

Story image

 

View the Full Schedule in the Summit Magazine

Story image

 

Register Here

Story image
Story image

 

Related Articles:

 

Contact Us:

Thoughtful Digital Agency
Thoughtful Digital Agency
SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission
SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Business Economic Development Youth Social Development COVID-19
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.