Inaugural People Summit 2021 to Feature Regional and Global Leadership Titans

Friday, June 25, 2021 — A keystone event of the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM), the inaugural People Summit 2021 will convene global leaders fortified by times of crisis – with real stories and actionable solutions – leading their nations, regions and corporations to unprecedented success.

This all day event, scheduled to be held on June 29th 2021 from 8am – 6pm AST, curates the story of stellar global leaders, who mastered the art of leading from the front and back; switching when it was important and morphing into something, anything, anywhere in an effort to obtain the ultimate – and that is, creating a future with possibilities!

The truth is, characters emerge through adversity and the titans of power are bred through crisis. The ability to lead through times of crisis, uncertainty, volatility and ambiguity is inextricably linked to our innate power to win and overcome. At some point, in some era, in a moment, an instance or another, anyone can emerge a leader; on whose shoulders rest the destiny of another, a nation, a race, a creed or a way of living. — Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS Director General.

The inaugural event is being held as part of the OECS' aspiration to fast-track the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union through disruptions, solid innovations and agility thereby fostering exponential growth and inclusion for all.

Join us on Monday, June 29, 2021!

Event: The OECS People Summit

Date: June 29, 2021

Time: 8am – 6pm AST

About the Sustainable Development Movement:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States conceptualised and hosted the inaugural OECS Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit in September 2020 under the theme: Create. Innovate. Deliver. Sustain. The Summit, the first and largest event of its type in the region, created a space where leaders from around the world converged to have dialogue about and agitate action towards innovative sustainable development and growth.

SDM2020 created new channels of cooperation and laid the foundation for strong multi-stakeholder partnerships involving Governments, private sector, development partners, community and civic organisations in a more inclusive and cohesive manner than ever before. All sectors recognised that our survival as a Caribbean civilization depended on our capacity and determination to work together.

The 2021 iteration of the SDM Summit is positioned to fast-track the fruition of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union through disruptions, solid innovations and agility thereby fostering exponential growth and inclusion for all. The main motivations of the SDM2021 is nestled in the agile manifesto which precludes:

Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools

Action and impact over comprehensive documentation

Collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding change over sticking to the plan

For more information visit https://oecssdm.com/.