Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Brian Tracy to Headline Inaugural OECS People Summit

Brian Tracy to Headline Inaugural OECS People Summit

Register now to attend this FREE Virtual Event on Thursday, July 29!

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 — Among the global leaders scheduled to share their inspiring stories at the OECS People Summit 2021 is word-renowned Speaker, Trainer and Author Brian Tracy.

The inaugural event, scheduled to be held virtually on July 29th 2021, will feature global leaders with real stories and actionable solutions.

Join Brian and the other "Titans" at the OECS People Summit on July 29th, 2021 and learn first-hand how these stellar global leaders mastered the art of leading from the front and back, adapting and evolving when it was important, to ensure their nations, regions and corporations achieved unprecedented success!

 

Continue your journey at the inaugural OECS People Summit on July 29th, 2021.

Register today at www.oecspeoplesummit.vfairs.com

About the Sustainable Development Movement:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States conceptualised and hosted the inaugural OECS Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit in September 2020 under the theme: Create. Innovate. Deliver. Sustain. The Summit, the first and largest event of its type in the region, created a space where leaders from around the world converged to have dialogue about and agitate action towards innovative sustainable development and growth.

SDM2020 created new channels of cooperation and laid the foundation for strong multi-stakeholder partnerships involving Governments, private sector, development partners, community and civic organisations in a more inclusive and cohesive manner than ever before. All sectors recognised that our survival as a Caribbean civilisation depended on our capacity and determination to work together.

The 2021 iteration of the SDM Summit is positioned to fast-track the fruition of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union through disruptions, solid innovations and agility thereby fostering exponential growth and inclusion for all. The main motivations of the SDM2021 is nestled in the agile manifesto which precludes:

  • Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools
  • Action and impact over comprehensive documentation
  • Collaboration over contract negotiation
  • Responding change over sticking to the plan

 

For more information visit  https://oecssdm.com/.

Story image

 

Related Articles:

 

Contact Us:

Thoughtful Digital Agency
Thoughtful Digital Agency
SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission
SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Business Economic Development Youth Social Development COVID-19
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.