OECS and GGGI discuss accelerated green growth cooperation

Seoul, South Korea — OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, met with the Director General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Dr. Frank Rijsberman, today in the margins of the Global Green Growth Week 2019 currently being held in Seoul, South Korea.

The Director Generals exchanged views on the growing cooperation between the GGGI and the OECS, expressed satisfaction on the progress made to date and committed to accelerate the process of resource mobilisation for green growth initiatives in OECS Member States.

GGGI and OECS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February, 2018 to formalise a framework of cooperation and to facilitate collaboration between the two bodies.

The specific objectives of the MoU are, inter alia:

the development and implementation of a regional strategy and approach for inclusive green growth and climate-smart development;

strengthening national and local green growth planning, financing and institutional frameworks in OECS Member States;

increasing green investment flows, including the development of bankable green investment projects in OECS Member States;

improving multi-directional knowledge-sharing and learning between OECS Member States and GGGI Member countries; and

pursuing cooperation in other areas that the Parties agree upon.

To date, cooperation efforts include the establishment of a GGGI office at the OECS Commission in Saint Lucia and the hosting of OECS Development Cooperation Officer, Ms. Nadege JnBaptiste, at the GGGI headquarters in Seoul to complete a Masters degree in Development Studies.

The GGGI will continue working with the OECS Commission to accelerate the flow of climate finance to support energy sector resilience in OECS Member States as well as support the expansion and achievement of Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) goals under the Paris Agreement.

About the Global Green Growth Institute:

Based in Seoul, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organisation that supports developing country governments transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in 26 partner countries with technical support, capacity building, policy planning and implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.