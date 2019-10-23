GGGI and OECS to Hold a Panel Discussion on Regional Climate Change Support Mechanisms as part of Virtual Island Summit

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), in cooperation with Island Innovation, are hosting an online panel discussion on regional initiatives that support island states in setting and achieving climate change goals on October 24, 2019. The general public is invited to attend. Registration is available at this link: https://www.islandinnovation.co/event/regional-approaches-to-supporting-ndc-implementation-and-enhancement-lessons-learned-from-the-caribbean-and-the-pacific-ny/

This discussion is a follow-on to the Virtual Island Summit, an OECS-sponsored all-online event, held from October 6-11, 2019. The Virtual Island Summit brought together experts from around the world to share information on sustainable practices and some of the most pressing issues for island communities worldwide.

This additional panel discussion plays a major role, as a precursor to COP25, in understanding challenges and successes of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) of the Caribbean and the Pacific. The Virtual Island Summit will explore regional initiatives in both regions that support implementation and enhancement of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Climate Agreement.



Representatives from the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative and the Pacific NDC Hub will speak about how these programs are working to support member countries and compare approaches and lessons learned from the two regions. The panel will also include government representatives from Saint Lucia and Fiji who will discuss how such mechanisms are helping Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and how they might be able to assist further in the future.

The Virtual Island Summit prides itself on being ‘zero-carbon’. Hence all sessions will be accessible online from the comfort of your own home or office, marking the first time that an island summit has been held remotely.



About the Global Green Growth Institute

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organization dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies. It has operations in over 30 developing countries, including St. Lucia in the Caribbean and Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, and Papua New Guinea in the Pacific.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

About Island Innovation:

Island Innovation is an organisation that works with diverse rural and island communities around the world to develop solutions for sustainable development and prosperity. Island Innovation uses its global network to find innovative answers through modern technology and sharing good practice, building digital bridges between far-flung islands.