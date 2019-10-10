[MEDIA ALERT] Symposium and Contest on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change

The general public is invited to participate in the contest and attend the symposium.

In observance of the International Day for Disaster Reduction 2019, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit have partnered to launch a contest and a symposium on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change (HMCCC) from 9am - 2pm on October 11, 2019 at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Grounds, Saint Lucia.

WHAT

Climate change is projected to intensify environmental degradation and natural hazards. In combination with other factors, climate change may alter and intensify human mobility in the Caribbean: that is, volumes and patterns of migration, displacement and planned relocations. Human mobility can be a coping strategy for poor and vulnerable people. However, if poorly managed, it can also increase their vulnerability.



The Symposium on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change (HMCCC) aims at raising awareness and promoting discussion on the link between climate change and the movement of people in the Caribbean region and is targeted at students, policy-makers, and the general public.

A contest is also open to the general public for various illustrations portraying the topic: What does Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change mean to me?

Submissions can be made within three (3) categories:

Paintings, sketches, cartoons and drawings - all art pieces must contain a brief description or narrative; Video statements &/ photos – video statements should be no more than 3 minutes in length; Jingles – should be no more than 45 seconds in length.

All jingles, photos and video statements must be emailed to: iddrartcontest@giz.de.



One winner per category will receive a $500 XCD cash prize. Prizes will be awarded to winners at the symposium on October 11, 2019. Valid identification must be presented.

WHO

Participants include:

Experts in the area of Environmental Sustainability in Saint Lucia;

Representatives from the OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster; and

Representatives of the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

The general public is invited to attend

The media are invited for interviews

WHEN

The Symposium will be held on October 11, 2019 from 9AM - 2PM

WHERE

The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Grounds, Morne Fortune, Saint Lucia