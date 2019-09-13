OECS and GIZ launch Symposium and Contest on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change in Saint Lucia

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit partner to launch a contest and a symposium on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change (HMCCC) on October 11, 2019 at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Grounds in observance of the International Day for Disaster Reduction.​​​​​​​ The general public is invited to participate in the contest and attend the symposium.

Climate change is projected to intensify environmental degradation and natural hazards. In combination with other factors, climate change may alter and intensify human mobility in the Caribbean: that is, volumes and patterns of migration, displacement and planned relocations. Human mobility can be a coping strategy for poor and vulnerable people. However, if poorly managed, it can also increase their vulnerability.



The symposium on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change (HMCCC) aims at raising awareness and promoting discussion on the link between climate change and the movement of people in the Caribbean region and is targeted at students, policy-makers, and the general public.



Panelists of the symposium will include:

Experts in the area of Environmental Sustainability in Saint Lucia;

Representatives from the OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster; and

Representatives of the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

A contest is also open to the general public for various illustrations portraying the topic: What does Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change mean to me?

Submissions can be made within three (3) categories:

Paintings, sketches, cartoons and drawings - all art pieces must contain a brief description or narrative; Video statements &/ photos – video statements should be no more than 3 minutes in length; Jingles – should be no more than 45 seconds in length

Participants must mail their art pieces along with full name and contact information clearly displayed before September 30th, 2019 to:

The OECS Commission

Morne Fortune

P.O. Box 179

Castries, St. Lucia

All jingles, photos and video statements must be emailed to: iddrartcontest@giz.de.



One winner per category will receive a $500 XCD cash prize. Prizes will be awarded to winners at the symposium on October 11, 2019. Valid identification must be presented.



By entering this contest:



1. Participants represent and own the submission, and it does not violate the rights of any third parties;



2. Participants understand and agree that their entry material will not be returned to them and that they grant to the GIZ the right to use their entry material in any media and for any purpose related to the contest and the HMCCC programme, including the right to use, modify or create derivative works from their entry material without notification or compensation to them.



This symposium is part of a series of community sensitisation events on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change HMCCC programme) scheduled to be held in the OECS region. Upcoming activities will be held in the Commonwealth of Dominica and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. More information to follow.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.



About the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit:

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GmbH or GIZ in short, (English: German Corporation for International Cooperation) is a German development agency that provides services in the field of international development cooperation. GIZ mainly implements technical cooperation projects of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), its main commissioning party, although it also works with the private sector and other national and supranational government organizations on a public benefit basis.

In its activities, GIZ seeks to follow the paradigm of sustainable development, which aims at economic development through social inclusion and environmental protection. GIZ offers consulting and capacity building services in a wide range of areas, including management consulting, rural development, sustainable infrastructure, security and peace-building, social development, governance and democracy, environment and climate change, and economic development and employment.