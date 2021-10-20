[INVITATION]: Stronger Together Campaign Handover Ceremony

Tune in to the Virtual Ceremony on Friday, October 22!

The Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in association with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation, will hold an official ceremony to commemorate the handover of funds raised to support St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the "Stronger Together….We Are A Global Family" Campaign.

The media and the general public are invited to tune in to the Virtual Handover Ceremony on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00AM (AST).