[INVITATION]: Stronger Together Campaign Handover Ceremony
Tune in to the Virtual Ceremony on Friday, October 22!
Wednesday, October 20, 2021 — The Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in association with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation, will hold an official ceremony to commemorate the handover of funds raised to support St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the "Stronger Together….We Are A Global Family" Campaign.
The media and the general public are invited to tune in to the Virtual Handover Ceremony on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00AM (AST).
The April 2021 eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines resulted in the displacement of some 20,000 people due to severe ash fall in the northern part of the island.
The Stronger Together... We are a Global Family Campaign rallied forces, both regionally and internationally, to raise funds for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the aftermath of the eruptions and the subsequent flooding of the southern part of the island.
View the Virtual Handover Ceremony online on Friday, October 22 at 10:00AM (AST).
- Tune in via YouTube here: https://youtu.be/dcpy3vfqIR8
- Tune in on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/298616405436983/