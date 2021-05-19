OECS to Showcase Caribbean Excellence in Support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Stronger Together... We Are A Global Family │ Join us on May 23 at 2PM!

On May 23, some of the region's biggest acts will join forces as part of a concerted effort to anchor financial pledges towards the rebuilding of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), following the devastation of the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere.

The virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, “Stronger Together….We Are A Global Family,” is being held by the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in partnership with the O2N Foundation.

