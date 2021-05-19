Browse categories
OECS to Showcase Caribbean Excellence in Support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Stronger Together... We Are A Global Family │ Join us on May 23 at 2PM!

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 — On May 23, some of the region's biggest acts will join forces as part of a concerted effort to anchor financial pledges towards the rebuilding of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), following the devastation of the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere.

The virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, “Stronger Together….We Are A Global Family,” is being held by the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in partnership with the O2N Foundation.

Join us on Sunday, May 23 at 2:00 pm for "Stronger Together: We are a Global Family" and make a donation to help Vincentians rebuild their lives.

A financial pledge at https://stronger.oecs.org/ will make a difference not only to a nation at large, but to the individual lives of our Caribbean family in SVG.

You can also support this worthwhile initiative by tuning in and promoting the invigorating, call-to-action production on your respective social media platforms, specifically Facebook.

Let’s be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper!

Donate here: https://stronger.oecs.org/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/strongertogethercaribbean

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_oecscommission/?hl=en

International Relations DCRM
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

