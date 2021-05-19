OECS to Showcase Caribbean Excellence in Support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Stronger Together... We Are A Global Family │ Join us on May 23 at 2PM!
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 — On May 23, some of the region's biggest acts will join forces as part of a concerted effort to anchor financial pledges towards the rebuilding of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), following the devastation of the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere.
The virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, “Stronger Together….We Are A Global Family,” is being held by the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in partnership with the O2N Foundation.
Join us on Sunday, May 23 at 2:00 pm for "Stronger Together: We are a Global Family" and make a donation to help Vincentians rebuild their lives.
A financial pledge at https://stronger.oecs.org/ will make a difference not only to a nation at large, but to the individual lives of our Caribbean family in SVG.
You can also support this worthwhile initiative by tuning in and promoting the invigorating, call-to-action production on your respective social media platforms, specifically Facebook.
Let’s be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper!
Donate here: https://stronger.oecs.org/
