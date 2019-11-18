Happy 64th Anniversary of Independence of the Kingdom of Morocco

Browse categories
Statement from the OECS Commission

Monday, November 18, 2019 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has the honour to offer, on behalf of the Organisation and its Member States and people, sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 64th Anniversary of Independence of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The OECS Commission acknowledges the significance of November 18th to the people of Morocco, the date on which, just two days after Sultan Mohammad V and the Royal Family had returned from exile, he triumphantly declared the end of European colonial rule over Morocco. 

The OECS Commission looks forward to the continued friendship and cooperation between the OECS and its Member States and the Kingdom of Morocco, more so since the recent establishment of the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States in the Kingdom of Morocco, and reaffirms the commitment of the OECS to the strengthening of those relations. 

On the Anniversary of this special day, the OECS Commission extends very best wishes to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco for continued progress, peace and prosperity.

Bernadette Auguste International Relations Officer, International Relations Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

