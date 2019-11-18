Happy 64th Anniversary of Independence of the Kingdom of Morocco

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has the honour to offer, on behalf of the Organisation and its Member States and people, sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 64th Anniversary of Independence of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The OECS Commission acknowledges the significance of November 18th to the people of Morocco, the date on which, just two days after Sultan Mohammad V and the Royal Family had returned from exile, he triumphantly declared the end of European colonial rule over Morocco.



The OECS Commission looks forward to the continued friendship and cooperation between the OECS and its Member States and the Kingdom of Morocco, more so since the recent establishment of the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States in the Kingdom of Morocco, and reaffirms the commitment of the OECS to the strengthening of those relations.



On the Anniversary of this special day, the OECS Commission extends very best wishes to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco for continued progress, peace and prosperity.