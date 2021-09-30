Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
ECCB and Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit Host Creative Youth Poetry Competition

ECCB and Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit Host Creative Youth Poetry Competition

Media Release Courtesy the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

Thursday, September 30, 2021 — The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU) announce 2021-2022 Creative Youth Competition with a focus on poetry.

The ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition is designed to allow aged 13-19 Secondary School and Community College students, in the eight ECCB member countries, to demonstrate their creativity, critical thinking skills and talents through various genres including essay writing, poetry, song writing and art.

This year, students who wish to participate in the poetry competition will be required to produce their very own poem on one of the following topics:

  1. The Entrepreneur
  2. Skills Equal Money
  3. My Vision for My Caribbean Home

The topics were selected in collaboration with secondary school teachers from the ECCB member countries and the RSS-ARU, co-sponsor of the competition.

The entries will be judged in two categories: ages 13 to 16 and 17 to 19, and will be assessed on: focus on the selected topics; creativity; imagery; and spelling and punctuation.

Cash prizes, tokens and trophies amounting to $26,000.00 will be awarded to the top three winners, their respective schools, and teachers who mentor the students in the preparation of their submissions.

The entries for the 2021-2022 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition must be submitted via the submissions portal no later than 31 January 2022.  

For more information on the Creative Youth Competition, please visit the ECCB website and its Facebook page.

   

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank:

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

About the Regional Security System – Asset Recovery Unit:

The RSS Assets Recovery programme is an innovative approach to tackling serious organised crime in the Caribbean common law jurisdictions, through partnership and the robust application of proceeds of crime and money laundering legislation. It commenced in November 2015, taking over from the highly successful Eastern Caribbean Financial Investigations Advisory Team (ECFIAT) and Caribbean Criminal Assets Recovery Programme (CCARP). The team provides wider regional support to include key transit countries and the overseas territories of the United Kingdom.

ECCB Youth Social Development
Contact us
Shermalon Kirby Acting Director, Corporate Relations Department, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Shermalon Kirby Acting Director, Corporate Relations Department, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.