ECCB and RSS-ARU Recognise Art Competition Winners at Virtual Ceremony

Monday, September 20, 2021 — Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Regional Security System-Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU) recognised the winners of the 2021 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition at a virtual ceremony on Friday, 17 September 2021.

During the ceremony, the first place winner in the age 13 – 16 category, Janessa Durham of the St Vincent Girls’ High School in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines spoke on her piece on the topic: Evolution of Payment Methods: How Will the Use of Money Transform in the Future. Melanie James of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Saint Lucia, first place winner of the 17-19 category, addressed her piece on the topic: The Rise of Domestic and Social Ills in the Face of COVID- 19.

The head judges, Collette Jones-Chin of Anguilla and Eddison Liburd of Antigua and Barbuda, shared their overall perspectives on the 96 entries submitted for the competition.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N J Antoine also addressed the students, mentors, teachers and school principals who attended the event.

The ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition, is part of the ECCB’s Community Outreach Programme and is aimed at encouraging critical and innovative thinking and raising the awareness of secondary school and community college students in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) on issues of economic and social development.

The winning pieces can be viewed here.

Click the link below to view a replay of the Virtual Ceremony:

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank:

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

For more information, please visit the ECCB website and its Facebook page.

About the Regional Security System – Asset Recovery Unit:

The RSS Assets Recovery programme is an innovative approach to tackling serious organised crime in the Caribbean common law jurisdictions, through partnership and the robust application of proceeds of crime and money laundering legislation. It commenced in November 2015, taking over from the highly successful Eastern Caribbean Financial Investigations Advisory Team (ECFIAT) and Caribbean Criminal Assets Recovery Programme (CCARP). The team provides wider regional support to include key transit countries and the overseas territories of the United Kingdom.