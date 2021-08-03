EASTERN CARIBBEAN GREENPRENEURS INCUBATOR PROGRAM: APPLICATION OPEN; CALL FOR MENTORS

Entrepreneurial start-ups and early-stage enterprises with a green business idea or venture can now apply to participate in the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program which was launched on July 27, 2021 by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission.

Teams or individual entrepreneurs with a green business idea or leading an early-stage green enterprise can now apply to be part of the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Programme; a free, carefully curated training program designed to support green entrepreneurs to build robust and sustainable business models by giving them the skills, tools, and confidence to implement them successfully. This program is part of the wider Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, a 3-year project supported by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

Open to applicants from six (6) OECS Member States namely Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica; Grenada; St. Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Programme will run from October 2021 to January 2022 and offer 12-weeks of virtual training, networking opportunities and the opportunity to participate in a business plan pitch competition to win grant seed funding of USD$10,000.

A Mentorship Program will be a key element of the incubator whereby each Greenpreneur, based on needs and preferences, will be assigned a mentor who will act as a ‘sounding board’ to support them through the process of building out their business models. A call for mentors has been launched for dynamic and experienced business persons in the private sector, as well as knowledgeable persons within the public sector who are willing to share their time and experiences as mentors.

A separate Accelerator programme to be launched later this year as part of the same initiative will also offer interest-free loans in amounts up to USD$50,000 and a structured program for connecting with investors.

At the official launching Director General of GGGI Mr. Frank Rijsberman made the following remarks.

“Investing in green makes general, macro-economic sense but we also recognize that the majority of new jobs in developing and emerging economies are created by micro, small and medium enterprises. Such private sector small start-up enterprises are the engine of innovation and will be at the heart of a green transition. Through this Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, we look forward to working closely with our partners to support such a new generation of budding green entrepreneurs, to help them realize their dreams and jointly build a more sustainable future for us all.”

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States stated:

“This Green Entrepreneurship Initiative is timely because it aligns with the vision and goals of the OECS and will serve as important tool in confronting some of the existential threats facing our region. Importantly, the project aligns with three of the OECS strategic priorities: accelerating regional integration; reinventing the economy while valuing the environment; and protecting the vulnerable and empowering youth. A project like this signals the dawn of a new era that takes us closer to the economic reinvention and resilience.

Greenpreneurs and interested Mentors are invited to apply using the links below which provide detailed guidelines on the programme.

Application window: July 27, 2021 – August 26, 2021

Applications:

Incubator Application Form

Mentor Application Form

Guidelines:

Incubator Guidelines

Mentor Guidelines