Launch of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative!

Micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the OECS region will receive support to grow their businesses through the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative which launches on July 27, 2021!

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission are searching for Greenpreneurs to participate in business incubation and accelerator programmes. This 3-year project is funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and will offer virtual training, online courses, a mentorship program, in-person events, business competitions and networking opportunities in six (6) OECS Member States namely Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica; Grenada; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

To be eligible, green entrepreneurs must have business models aimed at solutions addressing environmental or sustainable development goals. This initiative is building on the Global Greenpreneurs programme implemented by the GGGI in recent years, as well as capitalising on the OECS’ years of experience in encouraging and supporting competitive businesses in the region. The objective of the program is to catalyze and support the development of green businesses to create inclusive green jobs while helping OECS countries meet their sustainability and climate action goals.

GGGI Caribbean Representative Kristin Deason commented

“GGGI is very excited to be bringing our successful Greenpreneurs program model to the Eastern Caribbean! We are looking forward to seeing the innovative ideas that entrepreneurs in the OECS region are working on, and to helping accelerate their impacts in terms of both environmental sustainability and the creation of high-quality green jobs.”

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurship Incubator Programme will offer a 12-week virtual training programme for existing, innovative, early-stage (MSMEs). MSMEs with green business models and demonstrated growth potential that are in pursuit of a scalable and repeatable business model are encouraged to apply for this opportunity. Entrepreneurs in the incubator program will be matched with mentors and have the opportunity to participate in a business plan competition to win grant seed funding of USD$10,000. The Greenpreneurs Accelerator Programme will target high-potential start-ups in the growth stage and offer interest-free loans in amounts up to USD$50,000 as well as offer a structured program for providing links with investors. Subject Matter Experts and experienced entrepreneurs who wish to volunteer their time to this initiative are invited to serve as mentors for the program.

Join the Launch Event to Learn More!

When: July 27, 2021

Time: 10 AM AST

Register Here!