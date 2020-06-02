Browse categories
World Bank Streng​thens Grenada’s COVID-19 Response with US$2.5 Million

Media Release Courtesy The World Bank

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 — WASHINGTON — Grenada will strengthen its response to the COVID-19 pandemic with US$2.5 million from the World Bank. The funds will be used to increase testing capacity, equip health facilities, strengthen isolation capacity, and bolster surveillance activities.

We are working closely with Grenada on the COVID-19 response,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean. “This financing will strengthen the capacity of the health system and support frontline health workers to face this pandemic.”

The financing will be used to purchase critical supplies, including personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, medical equipment, laboratory equipment and tests, and goods and services to enhance preparedness and surveillance systems at ports of entry. The funds will also be used for the retrofitting of isolation areas, including a mobile unit, and the procurement of an oxygen generation plant.

These funds were accessed under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the ongoing OECS Regional Health Project. CERCs allow funds to be reallocated to address emergency response needs.

World Bank Group COVID-19 Response:

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are supporting public health interventions, working to ensure the flow of critical supplies and equipment, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. We will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support over 15 months to help more than 100 countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.  This includes $50 billion of new IDA resources through grants and highly concessional loans.

Hannah McDonald-Moniz External Affairs Officer, The World Bank
Charmaine Wright External Affairs Consultant, The World Bank
Alejandra De La Paz Melo External Affairs Associate, Latin America and the Caribbean, The World Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

