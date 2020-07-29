Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
What will the business of tomorrow look like?

What will the business of tomorrow look like?

Invitation to participate in the Webinar on Wednesday, July 29!

The OECS Commission will host the inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit on September 23-24, 2020.  The Summit will create a space in which Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, Caribbean Governments, and individuals meet and exchange best practices and strategies concerning innovative sustainable growth and development of SIDS.

As the world navigates the uncertainty of COVID-19, many sectors face unique challenges that test their ability to adapt to this 'new' environment.

You are invited to Join SDM Ambassador from Martinique, Victoria Elisabeth, for the first of three interactive events on "What will the business of tomorrow look like?"

Join us on Wednesday, July 29, 2020!

Event: Free Webinar on "What will the business of tomorrow look like?"

Date: July 29, 2020

Time: 6:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm Jamaica Time

Zoom Link: https://oecscommission.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-e4UawnISoOnzwFwMfohjw

 

Story image

 

 

 

About the SDM Ambassador Programme

The SDM Ambassador Programme features emerging leaders throughout the world as they take SDM messaging to unprecedented heights geared towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. #JoinTheMovement and support this group of amazing global leaders!

 

Story image

 

"I encourage all Martinicans to participate in the SDM 2020 because building the world of tomorrow concerns us all and it is up to us to take responsibility for our destiny as Caribbean people." - Victoria Elisabeth

 

Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.

   

Story image

 

 

 

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Business Economic Development Trade Social Development DCRM COVID-19
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software