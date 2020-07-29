The OECS Commission will host the inaugural Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit on September 23-24, 2020. The Summit will create a space in which Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, Caribbean Governments, and individuals meet and exchange best practices and strategies concerning innovative sustainable growth and development of SIDS.

As the world navigates the uncertainty of COVID-19, many sectors face unique challenges that test their ability to adapt to this 'new' environment.

You are invited to Join SDM Ambassador from Martinique, Victoria Elisabeth, for the first of three interactive events on "What will the business of tomorrow look like?"

Join us on Wednesday, July 29, 2020!

Event: Free Webinar on "What will the business of tomorrow look like?"

Date: July 29, 2020

Time: 6:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm Jamaica Time

About the SDM Ambassador Programme

The SDM Ambassador Programme features emerging leaders throughout the world as they take SDM messaging to unprecedented heights geared towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. #JoinTheMovement and support this group of amazing global leaders!

"I encourage all Martinicans to participate in the SDM 2020 because building the world of tomorrow concerns us all and it is up to us to take responsibility for our destiny as Caribbean people." - Victoria Elisabeth

Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.