OECS Commission Announces Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Ambassadors

Thursday, June 25, 2020 — The OECS Commission, in April 2020, made a call for outstanding, enthusiastic individuals and leaders from the Caribbean and around the world to serve in the capacity of Ambassadors to the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2020 Summit.

SDM Ambassadors are responsible for growing the network of Movers for the SDM 2020 Summit while planning and implementing local programmes geared towards spreading awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and facilitating discussion forums that will unearth innovative solutions that are positioned to accelerate the glorious come-back of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

A total of 70 applications were received and after the implementation of a rigorous selection and due diligence process, the decision was made to engage 21 emerging leaders to serve as SDM Ambassadors.

The OECS Commission congratulates the SDM Movers on their selection and takes this opportunity to introduce them to the OECS Network.

To the SDM Ambassadors, go forth and be great!

SDM Ambassadors 2020

Over 20,000 persons around the world have registered their interest in SDM 2020.

Will you #JoinTheMovement?

Register at www.oecssdm.com