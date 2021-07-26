Browse categories
Trade Policy Scholarships: Applications Open to OECS Nationals for Fully Funded Masters Studies

OECS Media Release

Monday, July 26, 2021 —  Applications are now open for the OECS-Masters in International Trade Policy (OECS-MITP) Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2021-2022, beginning in September 2021.

The scholarship programme is fully funded for students from the six (6) independent OECS Member States via the EU-ACP TradeCom funded Consolidating the OECS Economic Union through Sustainable Trade Capacity Building Project.

 The OECS Masters of Science (MSc) in International Trade Policy will be completed online with the Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services (SRC) of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Cave Hill Campus, The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Barbados.  

 

Nationality Requirements:

In order to be considered eligible, applicants must be nationals, citizens or holders of a passport from the OECS Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

 Scholarship Information:

The scholarship is awarded for the duration of the study programme and will cover the complete cost of tuition.  

Academic requirements:

At least a Lower Second Class Honours degree or equivalent in fields such as Economics, International Relations, Political Science, International Business, Management, Statistical Analysis, Law, Agriculture Development or related fields.

Candidates with Pass degrees in the aforementioned fields, who have other relevant qualifications and/or at least five (5) years’ experience in relevant fields of work (e.g. Trade Policy, Law, Economics, Foreign Policy, Agricultural Development Policy, Business and Investment Facilitation, Export Development, Standards and Quality Infrastructure, Port and Maritime Operations, Statistics, Customs and Trade Facilitation, etc.) will be considered for entry on a case by case basis.

 Application Process and Deadline:

To apply, please visit the Cave Hill Graduate Studies website at link below and submit all documents specified by  August 3, 2021.

 For details on the UWI application process, please contact Ms. Desiree Evelyn (MITP Administrator) at +1 246 417 4805 or at desiree.evelyn@cavehill.uwi.edu.

Disclaimer: The student is responsible for completing the application form and submitting the form according to the steps described by the aforementioned deadline. The OECS Commission and the University of the West Indies cannot be held responsible for late and/or incomplete applications.

Kyle Garnes Project Manager, ACP TradeCom, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Shameilla Moses Programme Assistant , ACP TradeCom, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
