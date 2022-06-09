The OECS Announces the Launch of Consultations to Support the Development of a New Primary Curriculum

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Program for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning (OECS PEARL) announces the launch of consultations for the development of a new primary school curriculum from May to June, 2022 in OECS countries. The public consultations will seek the views and varied perspectives of stakeholders and interested parties to support the development of the new primary curriculum which is relevant to the needs of each country and capable of equipping students for the future.

A new curriculum is required to successfully meet the needs of the community, address present-day contextual realities and navigate dynamic, highly competitive work environments of the future.OECS countries are currently in the process of reviewing primary education to inform potential changes that will be implemented via the OECS PEARL. Public consultation is critical to identifying the competencies that need to be emphasized in the curriculum. The OECS Commission invites Students, Teachers, Principals, Parents, Education Officers, Curriculum Officers, Families, Members of the Business and Creative Sectors, Advocacy Groups, and all interested persons to participate in the consultations for education. Further information will be provided locally to advise on where and how individuals can participate. Additionally, members of the public are encouraged to complete the survey to support the curriculum and assessment consultations.

About

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Program for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning (OECS PEARL) is a four-year program that seeks to advance progress towards the goals of the OECS Education Sector Strategy (OESS) through increased access and improved student learning in basic education.

It is funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). With its vision of “A quality education for every child”, the GPE will help optimise education systems so that all children can learn, including those marginalised by poverty, ethnicity, disability and displacement, and puts gender equality at the heart of what the partnership does and how it operates (GPE 2025).

The OECS PEARL is primarily being implemented in four Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Member States: Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, whilst the other five English-speaking Member States of the OECS are involved in some aspect of implementation. The OECS PEARL consists of four main components: (1) Enhanced quality and equity of access for Early Childhood Education (ECE); (2) Enhanced Curriculum and Assessment; (3) Strengthened Leadership and Management; and (4) Program Management, Institutional Strengthening, Monitoring and Evaluation.