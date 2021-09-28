The Future of Caribbean Tourism – Redefining the 3 S’s

Joint Communique Issued at the Conclusion of the Virtual Conference Held in Observance of World Tourism Day 2021

As the Caribbean strives to emerge from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Caribbean tourism, it is critical that regional tourism stakeholders, related businesses, academia and development partners work together to further deliberate on current and pressing issues facing the growth of Caribbean tourism.

Moreover, it is important that these deliberations result in innovative and creative solutions, committed actions and tangible results that would aid in the tourism sector recovery and resilience-building efforts.