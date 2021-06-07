SVG Recognises Locally Produced Medicinal Cannabis Products

Media Release Courtesy the Ministry of Agriculture, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines' Agriculture Minister, the Honourable Saboto Caesar, has commended locally owned and operated company “Medicinal” on the recent launch of an extensive line of locally produced medicinal cannabis products.

The island nation has embarked on a path for the establishment of a modern medicinal industry that entails not only the production of raw material from plants and fungi, but also the processing of raw material for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry.