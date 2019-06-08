SAINT VINCENT & THE GRENADINES TRIUMPHANT IN ITS BID FOR A NON-PERMANENT SEAT ON THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL FOR THE TERM 2020-2022

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was able to attain the seat that is allocated to the Group of Latin America and Caribbean States (GRULAC) for the period of January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, with the support of 185 Member States; over 90% of the United Nations membership. The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is grateful to Member States for their support.

The voting took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America, on Friday June 7. Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Air and Sea Port Development, Honourable Sir Louis Straker, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce and Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, were present at the voting.

With the success of this campaign, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has, to date, become the smallest Member State, in terms of population and territorial mass, to be elected to serve on this very important organ of the United Nations.

In keeping with the theme of “Friends of All: We Strive for a Better World”, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to reconditioning the traditional narratives on security by bringing to the fore the particular vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). As such, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will work tirelessly towards addressing the unique plight of SIDS, especially as it relates to the nuanced and unprecedented challenges posed by climate change. The recognition of the link between climate change, and economic and human security is an absolute imperative for the survival of SIDS.

In addition, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to actively promote the principles of sovereign equality and respect for international law, non-interference and non-intervention, collective cooperation in solving global problems, as well as the concept of small island exceptionalism. Moreover, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will seek to work with fellow Council Members, over the period, to address issues of international peace and security, particularly those which concern Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.