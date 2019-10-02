Saint Lucian Film Maker facilitates OECS Film Production Webinar

ROSEAU, Dominica: The OECS Competitive Business Unit recently partnered with award-winning Saint Lucian filmmaker, Davina Lee, to host a regional film production webinar aimed at developing and building the film sub-sector in the OECS region.

Lee shared her experience as one of the major filmmakers in the OECS region, highlighting the work and accomplishments in successfully producing her last film, The Knot – which received an award from the OECS Commission for excellence in scriptwriting following her participation in the OECS Regional Script Writing Workshop in 2015.

The film production webinar targeted emerging as well as experienced filmmakers who have an interest in learning more about the film production process.

Key areas covered:

A presentation on the experience of producing the film, The Knot. The film project was used as a case study to highlight the various stages of the film development process such as pre-production, in-production, and post-production

Key areas of film production including script development; resource mobilisation; budgeting; pre-production issues; cinematography; and post-production issues including marketing, promotion, and distribution

Participants also had opportunities for interaction with the filmmaker and eachother.

The two-hour webinar was part of a strategy by the CBU to help build the capacity of the leading film and audio-visual practitioners in the region.

Click here to view webinar.

About Davina Lee:

Davina Lee is a Saint Lucian filmmaker. She has produced short films, documentaries, music videos, commercials and television shows. Lee has visually interpreted the work of celebrated Caribbean poets, Sir Derek Walcott and Aimé Césaire. She holds a Master of Arts Degree in Scriptwriting from Goldsmiths, University of London and a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Film from the Miami International University of Art & Design.

Lee has received a Cinematic Entrepreneurial Motivation Award (CEMA), from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) for her film The Coming of Org and a Screenwriting award and grant from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for her film The Knot. She is currently leading the Saint Lucia Government Information Service, holding the post of Principal Information Officer.