Premier of Montserrat Reiterates Support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Earlier this afternoon (Friday April 9, 2021), Hon. Farrell convened an emergency stakeholder meeting to explore what options are possible to provide humanitarian, technical and/or in-kind contributions to help St. Vincent and the Grenadines meet the immediate needs of their volcanic emergency. On Monday April 12, Cabinet will consider the options open to Montserrat and provide ministerial confirmation of Montserrat’s commitment.

Brades, Montserrat – Premier of Montserrat, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell has reiterated the Government of Montserrat’s support for the Government and people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines given the increased activity and recent explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano.

Mindful of past experiences with our own Soufriere Hills Volcano, the Government and people of Montserrat continue to hope and pray that the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are spared further explosive eruptions.

Premier Farrell said he is confident that persons will rally around our Vincentian brothers and sisters living in Montserrat, as they too remain very concerned about the developments in their homeland, and the consequent dislocation of some of their family members.

The public will be informed at a later date of the nature and type of contribution Montserrat is able to commit to as part of emergency efforts to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Thursday April 8, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves announced an evacuation order for communities in the Red volcanic hazard zone.

Prior to this announcement, the Premier of Montserrat has been in communication with the Prime Minister to express Montserrat’s solidarity and the willingness to provide support.