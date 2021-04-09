Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Premier of Montserrat Reiterates Support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Premier of Montserrat Reiterates Support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Media Release Courtesy the Government of Montserrat

Friday, April 9, 2021 — Brades, Montserrat –  Premier of Montserrat, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell has reiterated the Government of Montserrat’s support for the Government and people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines given the increased activity and recent explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano. 

Earlier this afternoon (Friday April 9, 2021), Hon. Farrell convened an emergency stakeholder meeting to explore what options are possible to provide humanitarian, technical and/or in-kind contributions to help St. Vincent and the Grenadines meet the immediate needs of their volcanic emergency. On Monday April 12, Cabinet will consider the options open to Montserrat and provide ministerial confirmation of Montserrat’s commitment. 

Mindful of past experiences with our own Soufriere Hills Volcano, the Government and people of Montserrat continue to hope and pray that the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are spared further explosive eruptions. 

Premier Farrell said he is confident that persons will rally around our Vincentian brothers and sisters living in Montserrat, as they too remain very concerned about the developments in their homeland, and the consequent dislocation of some of their family members.  

The public will be informed at a later date of the nature and type of contribution Montserrat is able to commit to as part of emergency efforts to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Thursday April 8, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves announced an evacuation order for communities in the Red volcanic hazard zone.

Prior to this announcement, the Premier of Montserrat has been in communication with the Prime Minister to express Montserrat’s solidarity and the willingness to provide support.

International Relations Disaster Risk Management COVID-19 Migration
Contact us
Debra Lewis Director, External Affairs, Office of the Premier, Government of Montserrat
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Debra Lewis Director, External Affairs, Office of the Premier, Government of Montserrat
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.