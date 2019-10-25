Opening of the 1st International Conference on Sargassum

The 1st International Conference on Sargassum was officially launched in Guadeloupe. The event which takes place on October 23-26, 2019 brings together all Caribbean and international stakeholders to discuss on sargassum and provide a sustainable response to the phenomenon. The general public is invited to watch the multiple conferences live streamed on the Facebook pages of the Guadeloupe Region and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in French and English.

Official delegations of multiple countries, territories and regional organisations are participation in the 1st International Conference on Sargassum held in Guadeloupe including: the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), Barbados, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Anguilla, Montserrat, British Virgin Islands, Martinique, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, France, Trinidad & Tobago, Dominican Republic, Guatemala , Costa Rica, Mexico, Brazil and the United States.



This major event which results from the willingness of the President of the Guadeloupe Region Ary Chalus, and the President of France Emmanuel Macron pursues three main objectives including:

improving the disseminate of knowledge on sargassum to the general public,

identifying the actions implemented by the countries and territories impacted andthe best strategies to address the invasion of sargassum,

strengthening cooperation in this area through the definition of a common political strategy involving stakeholders at the regional and internationa levels.

The International Conference on Sargasso was preceded by the opening of an exhibition on this topic at the University of the West Indies, followed by official speeches, the broadcast of two films and a debate with the public.



In his opening speech, Ary Chaux, President of the Guadeloupe Region, emphasized the need to preserve the maritime heritage of the Caribbean islands that is essential for their economic development.

We continue to fight and support cities impacted by the Sargassum invasion and businesses that have had to close, so that they do not lose hope. I am therefore very happy to welcome this International Conference on Sargasso which, I hope, will open this door of hope. We live in islands and this maritime heritage has helped us develop our economy and a quality of life envied around the world. It is true that our coasts are particularly exposed to the direct impacts of climate change, but we would be wrong to consider that our insularity is a handicap. Our geographical position gives us a great responsibility: the countries and territories of the Caribbean must be the spearhead of environmental responsibility.

June Soomer, Secretary General of the ACS recalled the priority of Sargassum problematic for the whole region.

The main battlegrounds of the ACS are the preservation of the Caribbean Sea, the environment and the fight against climate change. It is an honor to participate in this international conference because we represent 25 member countries and 10 associate members including Guadeloupe. We must rise to this challenge, especially as many countries and territories are putting a lot of money into trying to control this phenomenon. We have been talking about it since 2011. In 2015, the AEC organized a symposium on the impact of Sargassum. We again raised the subject in June 2019 in Mexico. I am very happy because today we will discuss solutions, opportunities and innovations in this area. Moreover,

Through the presentation of a film on the impacts of Sargassum in OECS member states, Chamberlain EMMANUEL, Director of the OECS Commission's Environment Cluster, also highlighted the major challenges governments face. He also recalled the commitment made by the OECS in response to the problem of Sargassum.

At the 5th meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers of the Environment and Sustainable Development held in Montserrat in July 2018, the subject "Sargasso algae: challenges and opportunities" was declared a priority, as were measures to be taken in response to the phenomenon. The very large delegation of ministers present in Guadeloupe today, shows a permanent commitment to this phenomenon and demonstrates that this International Conference on Sargasso is totally in line with our vision. We hope this gathering will be a hub for exploring concrete solutions and building resilience to the Sargassum invasion.

Subsequently, the film "Brown algae, green ideas" was released to the public. Produced by Frédéric TYRODE SAINT-LOUIS and realized in partnership with the students of the Lycée de Port-Louis in Guadeloupe, this film tackled the harmful effects of massive sargassa arrivals on the environment and the health of the inhabitants of the cities impacted in Guadeloupe, but also the initiatives of treatment and transformation of algae in plant protection products for the farmers, or in green energy.

In parallel with the conferences, 55 institutional and private exhibitors also present innovations on the detection, analysis, collection, management and recovery of Sargassum algae at SARG'EXPO.



In addition, the International Conference on Sargasso will also officially launch the INTERREG SARG'COOP project. This ambitious cooperation project is financed by European funds, notably the INTERREG CARAÏBES fund.



It associates several partners including the communities of Guyana, Martinique, Saint-Barthélémy and Saint-Martin, the French government (Ministries of Overseas Territories, Ecological and Solidarity Transition and Higher Education, Research and Development). Innovation), the OECS, the ACS, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME), the French Development Agency (AFD), the French Agency for Biodiversity (AFB), the National Agency for Research (ANR) and the University of the West Indies.



The INTERREG SARG'COOP project aims to strengthen the preparedness and resilience of the Caribbean countries and territories to Sargassum algae invasion. It will lead to the creation of an observation, monitoring and warning center, as well as the development of a multidisciplinary network of professionals.

Finally, the international conference on Sargassum will be closed with a summit in which heads of government and official representatives of the various countries present will sign a joint declaration reflecting their commitment to provide concrete and lasting responses to the Sargassum invasion.