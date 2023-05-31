Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS to host Fun Walk in St Kitts and Nevis as part of 42nd Anniversary celebrations

OECS to host Fun Walk in St Kitts and Nevis as part of 42nd Anniversary celebrations

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, in partnership with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce its upcoming OECS Fun Walk scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the beautiful twin-island Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The walk forms part of the calendar of activities for the 42nd Anniversary of the OECS, being celebrated under the theme “Vision. Integration. Sustainability. Progress”.

The OECS Fun Walk, a highly anticipated highlight of the Anniversary celebrations, will kick off at 6 am, starting from Buckley's, near the Caribbean Cinemas, and concluding at the Frigate Bay Lawn. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join this invigorating walk, which not only encourages physical activity but also fosters a sense of community and togetherness.

The Fun Walk aims to raise awareness about regional integration within the OECS, and promote healthy lifestyles. 

Participants can look forward to a scenic route, breathtaking views of Saint Kitts and Nevis' natural beauty, and the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with fellow walkers. We invite everyone to register for the OECS Fun Walk and be part of this momentous celebration.

Register here to participate in the Walk.   Follow us on social media platforms using the hashtags #OECS42  for the latest updates and exciting announcements.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software