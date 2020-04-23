OECS Receives additional support from Sagicor to combat the spread of COVID-19

SLECI was the first regional entity to partner with the OECS on its COVID Response, through a donation of US$20,000.00 which was used to procure half of the thermal testing kits needed by Member States. The cumulative contribution amount from SLECI to date stands at US$70,000.00.

Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc. (SLECI) has demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of people in OECS communities by donating US$50,000.00 to the OECS’ COVID-19 Response efforts. The donation will go directly toward the purchase of COVID-19 test kits to be distributed among Member States.

Sagicor’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Donald Austin was pleased to be able to partner with the OECS on this initiative:

“As an international, inter-governmental organisation looking after the interest of Member States within the Eastern Caribbean, the OECS Partnership against COVID-19 initiative was indeed the best medium through which we could coordinate relief for the Eastern Caribbean. We are therefore pleased to be able to donate thermal scanners and COVID-19 test kits as part of our donation to the Eastern Caribbean and hope that this will go a long way in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as the region and world continues its fight.”

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules graciously accepted this second contribution on behalf of Member States. He highlighted the fragility of the insurance sector if the virus were to heighten within the region, and encouraged other insurance entities to join the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the OECS:

“The insurance industry is one of the sectors that would be most affected if this contagion spreads in our countries and it is imperative that they play their part in efforts toward early detection, early treatment and early containment.”

The OECS Commission has embarked on a robust private sector engagement strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Region. Information on providing support to the ongoing response efforts can be obtained by contacting the Development Cooperation and Resource Mobilisation Unit at the OECS, via telephone 1-758-455-6354 or through email at dcrm@oecs.int.