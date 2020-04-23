Browse categories
OECS Receives additional support from Sagicor to combat the spread of COVID-19

OECS Media Release

Thursday, April 23, 2020 — Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc. (SLECI) has demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of people in OECS communities by donating US$50,000.00 to the OECS’ COVID-19 Response efforts.  The donation will go directly toward the purchase of COVID-19 test kits to be distributed among Member States.  

SLECI was the first regional entity to partner with the OECS on its COVID Response, through a donation of US$20,000.00 which was used to procure half of the thermal testing kits needed by Member States. The cumulative contribution amount from SLECI to date stands at US$70,000.00.  

Sagicor’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Donald Austin was pleased to be able to partner with the OECS on this initiative:

“As an international, inter-governmental organisation looking after the interest of Member States within the Eastern Caribbean, the OECS Partnership against COVID-19 initiative was indeed the best medium through which we could coordinate relief for the Eastern Caribbean.  We are therefore pleased to be able to donate thermal scanners and COVID-19 test kits as part of our donation to the Eastern Caribbean and hope that this will go a long way in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as the region and world continues its fight.”

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules graciously accepted this second contribution on behalf of Member States.  He highlighted the fragility of the insurance sector if the virus were to heighten within the region, and encouraged other insurance entities to join the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the OECS:

“The insurance industry is one of the sectors that would be most affected if this contagion spreads in our countries and it is imperative that they play their part in efforts toward early detection, early treatment and early containment.”  

The OECS Commission has embarked on a robust private sector engagement strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Region.  Information on providing support to the ongoing response efforts can be obtained by contacting the Development Cooperation and Resource Mobilisation Unit at the OECS, via telephone 1-758-455-6354 or through email at dcrm@oecs.int.

Health DCRM COVID-19
Contact us
Development Cooperation & Resource Mobilisation Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

