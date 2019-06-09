OECS Director General congratulates Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on historical election to the United Nations Security Council

CASTRIES — Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dr. Didacus Jules, welcomed the momentous election of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations Security Council, noting the significance of the appointment for the region and for small states.

“I extend profound congratulations to the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on this historic milestone.” “Representation is critical, and we unequivocally support this endeavour by Prime Minister Gonsalves and his team to ensure Latin America and the Caribbean plays an active role in international discussions on peace and security.”

The election of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the smallest country to ever be elected to the United Nations Security Council, also marks the first time that an independent Member State of the OECS has been elected to sit on the prestigious Council.

Dr. Jules expressed his utmost confidence that Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and current Chairman of the OECS grouping of countries, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, will be a champion for Latin America and the Caribbean and small states in general.

“As Small Island Developing States we accept that the onus is on us to raise our voices to the highest echelons of influence to ensure that the reality of our plight, as it relates to climate change and the socio-economic and security implications that come with it, is heard and given the gravity of attention it deserves.” “We look forward to supporting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in raising awareness and advocating for increased security during this two year tenure.”

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, charged with the maintenance of international peace and security as well as accepting new members to the United Nations and approving any changes to its United Nations Charter.

Every year, five countries are elected to the 15-member Council (10 of whom are non-permanent) for a two-year term, according to a geographical rotation set by the Assembly in 1963, to ensure fair regional representation: five from African and Asian and Pacific States; one from Eastern Europe; two from Latin American States; and two from Western European and Other States (WEOG).

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was elected to the seat that is allocated to the Group of Latin America and Caribbean States (GRULAC) for the period of January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, with the support of 185 Member States; over 90% of the United Nations membership.

The voting took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America, on Friday June 7, 2019.

The other four countries that have been elected to the United Nations’ most powerful body are Estonia, Niger, Tunisia and Vietnam.