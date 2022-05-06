Browse categories
OECS develops Private Sector Trade Facilitation and Engagement Strategy for Member States

OECS Media Release

Friday, May 6, 2022 — Trade Facilitation, Trade Engagement and Competitiveness are at the forefront of the regional integration plans of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). In April, the Commission launched the development of an Integrated Regional OECS Private Sector Trade Facilitation and Engagement Strategy. This strategy aims to broaden and deepen the holistic encouragement of the private sector in advancing strategic solutions that lower transaction costs and improve the capacity of the OECS Private Sector.

Dr. Claudius Preville of Preville & Associates has been contracted to develop this critical strategy.  Dr. Preville is a well-established consultant with over fifteen (15) years of experience in the field of Economic Development and Trade Policy. As a part of his engagement, he will be conducting consultations with national and regional private sector stakeholder bodies, including the Chambers of Commerce, National Private Sector Associations, the OECS Business Council to obtain their views and aspirations regarding expectations of the national, regional and international trade policies which govern and regulate their participation in the global marketplace.

In addition, he will be engaging national and regional trade policy makers such as the Ministries of Trade, Customs Departments, Caribbean Export Development Agency, National Trade and Export Promotion Agencies, National Trade Policy Committees, and other relevant decision-making bodies to garner their views on modern and appropriate competitiveness strategies to strengthen and deepen the integration of the ECEU into economically viable value chains and the wider global economy.

This project is a part of several initiatives being conducted under the ACP TradeCom II Programme. To date, the Programme has provided scholarships to OECS citizens for a Master’s Degree in International Trade Policy, launched trade analytical tools and hired firms to conduct studies which are critical to the advancement of the OECS region.

The OECS launched the ACP TradeCom II programme on 24th October 2019, "Consolidating the OECS Economic Union through Sustainable Trade Capacity Building" (STCB). Through the joint contributions of the European Union Europe Aid Grants Programme and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), the total budget of the project is 3.6 million Euros and is being disbursed through the EU-ACP TradeCom II Rapid Response Facility Programme. 

The overall objective of the Programme is to assist the OECS Protocol Member States and the OECS Commission to advance the implementation of the OECS Economic Union, as stipulated in the Revised Treaty of Basseterre (RTB) and the OECS Strategic Objectives. This programme seeks to strengthen the Member States' capacity and institutional framework for developing and implementing trade and private sector growth policies and strategies. This will be facilitated through the development of well-defined mechanisms for involving the private sector in trade policy dialogue and decision-making.

Contact us
Kyle Garnes Project Manager, ACP TradeCom II Programme, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

