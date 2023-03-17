Browse categories
OECS Convenes Inaugural Tenders and Technical Advisory Committee Meeting

OECS Media Release

Friday, March 17, 2023 — The OECS Pooled Procurement Service (PPS) convened its 1st Meeting of the Tenders and Technical Advisory Committee in Saint Lucia on March 7 - 8,  2023.  The Meeting reviewed Bids and Tenders submitted by suppliers, the award of contracts for Laboratory and Diagnostic Commodities for the Tender cycle 2023 - 2025, and Quality Assurance.

The meeting was chaired by the Head of the OECS- Pooled Procurement Services, Roselyn Opel and was attended by Laboratory Managers, Directors, Pathologists, and other Laboratory Personnel from each of the nine participating OECS Members States: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Other activities on the agenda included a presentations on;

  1. PPS mechanism, Procurement and Quality Assurance processes by the OECS-PPS Team
  2. Presentation by he OECS Finance team,
  3. Overview on “Procurement and Supply Chain Management of Laboratory Products” by Pamela Steele, Procurement and Supply Chain Management Expert and Founder of Pamela Steele Associates
  4. “The Importance of Essential Invitro Diagnostics List” by Valerie Wilson, Director, Caribbean Med Labs Foundation (CMLF).

The Tenders Committee awarded tenders for 47 products from the list of 129 submitted products and agreed to re-tender for the rest of the products. The committee also agreed to expand the list of products to be included in the re-tender and future tenders through the Pooled Procurement Mechanism.

Head of the OECS-PPS also requested that Member States commit to timely funding of their ECCB accounts to ensure that suppliers are paid on time to avoid any service disruptions.

The Technical Advisory Committee agreed to pursue a strategy to oversee the harmonization of Laboratory Products, standardization of equipment and contracts where possible, development and ratification of both National and Regional Essential Diagnostic List in line with WHO guidelines.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

