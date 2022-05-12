OECS Commission sends Condolences to the Government and People of Cuba

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends sincere condolences to the Republic of Cuba on the unfortunate incident involving an explosion at the historic Hotel Saratoga in Havana on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The Commission refers in particular to the casualties and loss of life, and the severe damage to property caused by the explosion, and sympathizes with those who have suffered loss, injury or are traumatized by this tragic event.

The Commission expresses profound regret on the sad occurrence, and extends deepest condolences on the tragic loss of life in particular. At this difficult time, the Commission assures the Government and people of Cuba of its solidarity and prayerful consideration.