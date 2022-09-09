OECS Commission presents Condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Throughout her seventy-year reign, Her Majesty was an extraordinary and inspirational leader who was admired globally for her grace, dignity, and remarkable dedication to public service. Her commitment and contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the World, as well as her devotion to the Royal Family were indeed exemplary. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will therefore be a great loss for the entire world. As a well-respected and beloved figure, her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by all.

At this moment of immense sadness, the Commission expresses heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the Government and people of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and to the Commonwealth of nations for this great loss.