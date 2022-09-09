Browse categories
OECS Commission presents Condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

OECS Media Statement

Friday, September 9, 2022 — The OECS Commission expresses with great sadness, its regret at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September 2022. 

Throughout her seventy-year reign, Her Majesty was an extraordinary and inspirational leader who was admired globally for her grace, dignity, and remarkable dedication to public service. Her commitment and contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the World, as well as her devotion to the Royal Family were indeed exemplary. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will therefore be a great loss for the entire world. As a well-respected and beloved figure, her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by all.                   

At this moment of immense sadness, the Commission expresses heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the Government and people of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and to the Commonwealth of nations for this great loss.

Bernadette Auguste Senior International Relations Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

