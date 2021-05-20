Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Centre of Excellence in Information Management

OECS Centre of Excellence in Information Management

Media Release

Thursday, May 20, 2021 — The OECS Commission is poised to be a Centre of Excellence of Information Management (IM). Statistics Canada (StatCan) under the Project for the Advancement of Statistics in the Caribbean (PRASC), delivered a training workshop to enhance the Commission’s capacity for its own IM function and practices and to be equipped to support the OECS national statistics offices (NSOs) to improve their information management culture.

According to StatCan,

“IM is a discipline that directs and supports effective and efficient management of information in an organisation, from planning and system development, to disposal or long-term preservation.”

Information management in NSOs is therefore part of the statistical business process that attends to data quality, protection and accessibility – that is, availability of requisite information and metadata to explain the data and how they were produced. Where there is no IM culture, users will be unable to know how useful the data are to their needs.

Other benefits of IM include:

(a) safeguarding information to preserve institutional memory;

(b) converting information to knowledge for insight, guidance, experience and know-how, for the purpose of decision support, action and learning; and

(c) structuring and classifying information in a way that affords business continuity.

Lessons learnt, best practices, and institutional memory are critical to the business continuity in NSOs because they are the stewards of important data resources for their respective country. Lost data and staff exits are examples of situations that would be detrimental to business continuity and an IM culture can safeguard against these situations.

Among the topics covered in the workshop are Managing Physical Records, Email Management, Electronic Records, Preservation, Disposition, Planning, Evaluation and Governance. The Commission and the NSOs now have the resources and technical support from StatCan to put in place the infrastructure to transition to an IM culture.

The Commission is committed to ensuring that this knowledge is passed on to the Member States and is poised to facilitate the training.

International Relations Statistics Social Development
Contact us
Sonia Rees Information Management Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Sonia Rees Information Management Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.