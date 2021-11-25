Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Authority Statement on the situation in Guadeloupe and Martinique

OECS Authority Statement on the situation in Guadeloupe and Martinique

Media Release

Thursday, November 25, 2021 — Chairman of the OECS Authority Prime Minister The Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell has issued an appeal for calm and reasoned dialogue in the French Associate Member States Martinique and Guadeloupe following violent civil unrest by persons opposed to the COVID-19 protocols mandated by the French Government.

“We have all experienced the devastating impact of the pandemic and all of our Governments have had to make difficult choices to protect lives and preserve livelihoods. In the face of these challenges, we urge national dialogue that starts from the basic principle that we are all at risk and that the enemy is the virus and not each other.


Violence and arson offer no solution to the increasing threat to our common existence.  We would like to believe that those opposed to vaccination do not subscribe to this behavior and disassociate their advocacy from these counterproductive actions." OECS Authority Prime Minister The Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell stated. 

 

International Relations
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.