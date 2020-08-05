OECS and CCRIF SPC Complete Flood Mitigation Works in the Malgretoute Community, Saint Lucia

Mitigation work in the Malgretoute area of Micoud, Saint Lucia, has been ongoing for the past two years. The project sought to engage members of the community, both in the performance of project activities and in the transfer of knowledge, to better maintain the watershed and riverbank.

The OECS Commission and the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF SPC) this week concluded a series of efforts to strengthen resilience in at-risk communities through flood mitigation initiatives and disaster prevention sensitisation at the community level.

The riverbank stabilisation and reforestation initiative along the Fond/Malgretoute River has been a large part of the project. This week’s closing activity facilitated the participation of community members in the replanting initiative. Additional Cocoa, Citrus and Mango trees were planted along weakened areas of the riverbank to prevent further soil erosion and as a source of future revenue for the farmers.

Josette Edward-Charlemagne, Programme Officer in the OECS Environmental Sustainability Cluster, supervised the project from its initial sensitisation and tree planting phase in 2018 and expressed satisfaction with the progress to date.

“The trees that were planted at the beginning of the project are growing well and some have even begun to produce fruits." "We have actively encouraged the participation of students and community members in the replanting initiatives as it provides an opportunity to learn, first hand, how each person can make a real difference,” Charlemagne said.

Support from the Saint Lucia Forestry Department will ensure the longevity of the project as future replanting initiatives have been organised with community members.

Marcus Peter, Forestry Officer in the Department of Forestry, Ministry of Agriculture, Saint Lucia, said the department decided to get involved to help the community members who were suffering financial losses as a result of extensive flooding.

“Whenever there was heavy rainfall, the people of Malgretoute Community would lose a lot in terms of their livelihoods as many of them plant alongside the riverbank. The flooding has caused financial damage and [community members] have been trying to figure out ways to remedy the situation.” “The Forestry Department decided to step in and assist with various replanting projects which would help with the stabilisation of the riverbank; and would also provide some economic relief from what [the farmers] would have lost.”

The main goal of the OECS-CCRIF SPC Malgretoute riverbank stabilisation and reforestation initiative was to replant at least half of the deforested areas along the Malgretoute/Fond watershed and implement measures to stabilise the river banks.

The project is estimated at thirty-four thousand, one hundred dollars (USD $34,100).

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

About the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility Segregated Portfolio Company:

The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF SPC) is a segregated portfolio company, owned, operated and registered in the Caribbean. It limits the financial impact of catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and excess rainfall events to the Caribbean and – since 2015 – Central American governments by quickly providing short-term liquidity when a parametric insurance policy is triggered.

CCRIF SPC is the world’s first regional fund utilising parametric insurance, giving member governments the unique opportunity to purchase earthquake, hurricane and excess rainfall catastrophe coverage with lowest-possible pricing.