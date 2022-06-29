Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Maldives meets with OECS on Support for UNHRC Candidacy

Maldives meets with OECS on Support for UNHRC Candidacy

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 — His Excellency Dr. Asim Ahmed, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, paid a visit to the OECS Geneva Mission to meet with Ambassador Colin Murdoch regarding the candidacy of the Maldives for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council for the period 2023-2025.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ahmed explained that the Maldives had been on the UN Human Rights Council twice before, the last time being in 2016. He emphasized that with this experience the Maldives intended to represent the interests of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), with a special focus on environmental sustainability. Ambassador Ahmed also pointed out that, with seven candidates vying for four regional seats, the race had become increasingly competitive. The Maldives, he added, had a holistic view of human rights that incorporated issues of youth and gender.

It was made clear that the Maldives regarded itself as having a certain affinity with OECS Member States based on the common challenges faced in terms of SIDS status and the climate change vulnerabilities, and Ambassador Ahmed emphasised that the Maldives believed in inclusivity in major international organisations.

Ambassador Murdoch explained that one of the core functions of the Revised Treaty of Basseterre that established the OECS was to achieve coordination of the foreign policies of the Member States, including agreement on joint support for various candidacies where possible. He agreed to refer the matter to the OECS Authority for consideration and for discussion by the Member States, with the objective of arriving at a possible consensus prior to the election to the UNHRC which will take place in New York in October 2022. Other candidate countries for the four regional Asian seats include South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

Both ambassadors agreed to stay in touch regarding ongoing developments in relation to the competing candidacies.

International Relations Geneva Mission
Contact us
Alisha Ally Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Joel Richards Senior Technical Specialist - Trade, Permanent Delegation of the OECS in Geneva, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Alisha Ally Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Joel Richards Senior Technical Specialist - Trade, Permanent Delegation of the OECS in Geneva, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software