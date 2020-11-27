Browse categories
Dominica makes National Geographic Traveller UK Best of the World 2021 List

Media Release Courtesy Discover Dominica Authority

Friday, November 27, 2020 — ROSEAU, Dominica – Dominica is the only Caribbean island to make the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Best of the World 2021 list for adventure.

The list is compiled by the National Geographic Traveller (UK) in collaboration, with its 16 local language counterparts of National Geographic Traveller, and highlights destinations for future travel in five categories – Sustainability, Nature & Wildlife, Adventure, Culture & History, and Family Travel.

The list will be published in the Jan/Feb 2021 edition of National Geographic Traveller (UK) and will be available on newsstands in the UK on December 3, 2020. Dominica’s lush rainforest and Boiling Lake were highlighted in the article as must-do activities on the adventure seekers list for 2021. According to National Geographic Traveller UK, the list includes destinations that demonstrate “resilient communities, innovative conservation efforts, and thrilling opportunities for future explorations.”

The list is available online at: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/features/best-of-the-world-2021/

Hon. Denise Charles, Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives stated: 

“We are delighted at this recognition from National Geographic Traveller UK, of our efforts to develop and promote adventure tourism in Dominica.  This niche is one of our key pillars for developing a resilient tourism product in close collaboration with community partners.  This is a testament to the hard work of our many stakeholders who continue to provide experiences in concert with our natural elements.”

“This recognition affirms and recognizes Dominica for one of the many experiences that we espouse in our positioning as the Nature Island of the Caribbean.  We are thrilled that National Geographic has confirmed this to its many readers. The accolade captures the transformative experience that you will have on Dominica, which is ever so ideal now during these tough times of COVID-19 and into the future,” said Colin Piper, CEO/Director of Tourism at Discover Dominica Authority.

For more information on Dominica and its adventure diversity, click here or contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045. Visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, or follow Dominica on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.

 

About Dominica:

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes: hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, interCaribbean Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Seaborne Airlines/Silver Airways, or WINAIR from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Saint Lucia, the British Virgin Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

