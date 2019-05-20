Antigua and Barbuda prepares for Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment

OECS Media Statement

Monday, May 20, 2019 — The OECS Commission continues to support Member States in national capacity building to produce and disseminate data that measure the multi-dimensional aspects of poverty and living conditions.

Officials from the OECS Commission and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) recently met with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to discuss the government’s plans to implement the Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment Project (CPA). 

In the main, the April 4th meeting sought to: 

  • provide an overview of the Enhanced CPA; 
  • explain the support available to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda from the Commission and the CDB; and 
  • determine the timing of the commencement of the Enhanced CPA activities in Antigua and Barbuda.  

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, committed to undertake the Enhanced CPA in Antigua and Barbuda, and urged the Statistics Division and the Ministry of Social Transformation and Human Resource Development to begin preparatory activities as soon as possible.  

Representatives from the Government of Antigua and Barbuda were Prime Minister, the Honourable Gaston Browne; Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development, Youth and Gender Affairs, the Honourable Samantha Marshall; accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, and other senior government officials. Also in attendance at the meeting were senior officials from the Caribbean Development Bank and the OECS Commission.

The launch of the Enhanced CPA in Antigua and Barbuda is expected later this year.

