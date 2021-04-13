Ambassador of the Republic of France Presents Credentials to the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), H.E. Jacques-Henry Heuls presented his Letters of Credence to Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, on Wednesday March 31, 2021.

Ambassador Heuls expressed his honour at being received at the OECS Commission’s Morne Fortune compound in Saint Lucia given the adjustments to protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission, as an adaptable and innovative institution, further expanded its operations to encompass virtual and physical services as a blended approach to its work programme.

With Martinique and Guadeloupe holding Associate Membership in the OECS, Ambassador Heuls committed to actively advancing and further strengthening sub-regional cooperation between France’s overseas territories and the Eastern Caribbean through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States in areas of economic development, trade, environmental sustainability, renewable energy and climate change.

In accepting the Letters of Credence, the Director General said

" I am extremely pleased with the good relations and level of cooperation between the Republic of France and the OECS, particularly within recent years. The cooperation initiatives explored have resulted in the implementation of effective and targeted capacity-building projects to support plans to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the region. The OECS is truly appreciative of the tremendous benefits accrued to Members States as a result."

The most recent successful collaborations between the Republic of France and the OECS aimed building capacity in OECS Member States are as follows:

RePLAST OECS Project

Linguistics Exchange and Innovative Learning (ELAN) Project

INTERREG TEECA Project

CARES Health Cooperation Project

Adapt Action Facility

Integrate French Language Exchange (IFLE) Project

During a courtesy meeting immediately following the Accreditation Ceremony, the Director General and Ambassador Heuls discussed a broad range of further collaborations, to build on the successful foundation of this bilateral relationship, including broadening the scope of opportunities and maximizing the use of existing platforms to reach and engage as many citizens as possible.

Dr. Jules assured Ambassador Heuls that the OECS Commission offers him its assistance and support in undertaking his duties successfully during his tenure.

Formal diplomatic relations between the OECS and the Republic of France were established in 2010. Ambassador Jacques-Henry Heuls is accredited to all independent Member States of the Organisation namely, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.