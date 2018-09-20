19 Caribbean Entrepreneurs Advance to the Semi-Finals of the OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 — Nineteen (19) entrepreneurs from the Caribbean have made it through to the semi-final round of the OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition.

The names of the 19 semi-finalists were announced after a tough quarter-final pitching contest involving thirty (30) of the region’s most promising entrepreneurs.

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, informed his global audience that the Business Model Competition, an integral part of the Sustainable Development Movement, seeks to facilitate a growing club of business coaches and investors who are available to help increase the competitiveness of regional entrepreneurs.

"It is a movement we are seeking to ignite and its ultimate objective is to light fires of innovation, to inspire creativity, and to stimulate thinking beyond the problems to the possibilities."

"The Business Model Competition seeks to mentor and assist in the shaping of business plans, to adjudicate on the business viability of the ideas and ultimately to invest in and scale up these innovations," Dr. Jules said.

A panel of judges, regional Ministers of Trade, investors, mentors, sponsors and other business experts, witnessed the zoom pitch battles.

The presenting sponsor, the Republic Bank Group, celebrated the young entrepreneurs participating in Business Model Competition stating:

"We believe in your ability to be wealth generators, job providers, community builders and engines for economic growth."

The 19 entrepreneurs selected by judges to advance to the semi-finals on September 9th are:

Adrian Burton | Cibo Cart Limited | Jamaica

Alex Straun | Genesis Payment Solutions | Saint Kitts and Nevis

Danielle Tait | The Interview Jm | Jamaica

Denell Florius | EcoCarib Inc | Saint Lucia

Hesma Tyson | Caribbean Specialty Foods Co. Ltd | Trinidad and Tobago

Ibrahim Hinds | Gloria Hinds Photovoltaic Installation Training Agency | Barbados

Janet Henry | CNC Wellness Ltd | Jamaica

Jermaine Rhudd | Jmvi Realty | Antigua and Barbuda

Jody White | Slimdown 360 Ltd | Trinidad and Tobago

Kadeem Smith | Vasttrips Limited | Jamaica

Leandra Peter |Farm Essence | Saint Lucia

Linda Dias |Bodio Inc |Montserrat

Michael Husbands |Global Tutoring Hub |Barbados

Ryan Scott |Highlight Espy | Jamaica

Sebastien Celestine | Myditek | Guadeloupe

Shawn De Freitas | Dingole Ltd | Trinidad and Tobago

Steve Bercy | AirZoon | Martinique

Teasea Bennett | Reve Limited t/a Reve Jewellery & Accessories | Jamaica

Trevaun Solomon | Project Jaguar - The Home of The Teacherpreneur | Antigua and Barbuda

The selected entrepreneurs will undergo further training in preparation for the semi-final round.

Finalists will participate in a Pitch Room hosted by Mr. Daymond John, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank, and President of the Shark Group.

Winners will receive up to US$20,000.00 in prize money and the possibility of securing the attention of global investors.

The OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition forms part of the OECS Commission’s Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Conference – a two-day event expected to attract over 3000 delegates from across the Caribbean Region and internationally to meet and exchange thoughts, best practices, untold stories and strategies concerning sustainable growth and development on September 23-24, 2020.

The OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition is a feature of the Sustainable Development Movement scheduled for September 23-24, 2020. Click the image above to learn more about the #Movement and register.

