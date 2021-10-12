Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Zero Waste Webinar - Join the Discussion

Zero Waste Webinar - Join the Discussion

Media Release

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 — On October 19, 2021, the OECS Commission will be hosting a Zero Waste Webinar with focused discussions on dealing with marine pollution, an issue that threatens to derail the region’s efforts at transitioning to a blue economy. Coastal and marine resources of OECS Member States offer an unprecedented opportunity for strengthening the region’s economy and closing the gap on poverty and unemployment rates. The Caribbean Sea, with its high level of biodiversity, covers less than one percent of the world's ocean area (2.75 million square kilometres), yet it directly supports the economies of 34 coastal and small island countries and territories.

However, pollution of the marine space is proving to be a major challenge for the Caribbean Region. While OECS Member States have solid waste management systems in place, it is noted that for the most part there is no source separation or collection of recyclables; no readily accessible local markets for recycled waste; and the cost of managing waste is exorbitant, posing a challenge for many governments to move to effective waste management systems, and contributing to marine litter issues.

In support of actions being undertaken to address waste management in the OECS including reducing waste to a minimum (zero waste), discussions on solutions are continuing with support from the Government of Norway through the Project, Building Resilience in the Eastern Caribbean through Reduction in Marine Litter (ReMLit), which seeks to build resilience in marine ecosystems.

The OECS Commission is looking forward to having fruitful discussions on the issue, and invites you to join the discussion as we chart a sustainable path to achieve zero waste. Register here for the Webinar: https://bit.ly/3DnwKKv

Ocean Governance and Fisheries
Contact us
Susanna DeBeauville-Scott Project Manager, Ocean Governance and Fisheries Programme
David Robin Oceans Governance & Fisheries Coordinator
Susanna DeBeauville-Scott Project Manager, Ocean Governance and Fisheries Programme
David Robin Oceans Governance & Fisheries Coordinator
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.