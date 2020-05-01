Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
World Bank Provides US$10.5 Million to Saint Lucia for COVID-19 Response

World Bank Provides US$10.5 Million to Saint Lucia for COVID-19 Response

Media Release Courtesy The World Bank

Friday, May 1, 2020 — WASHINGTON — Saint Lucia will benefit from US$10.5 million activated from World Bank projects to support the country’s COVID-19 response. This financing will strengthen Saint Lucia’s efforts to address the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.  

The health and socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 are placing a heavy burden on the countries of the Caribbean,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean. “This immediate World Bank financing will contribute to strengthening Saint Lucia’s healthcare system and support its efforts to manage the impact of the pandemic. It will also provide much needed income support opportunities through the rehabilitation of medical facilities.”

The financing for the healthcare system will help increase testing capabilities, build isolation units, and enhance public information campaigns to assist with awareness and prevention. It will also support the rehabilitation of Victoria Hospital and other medical facilities, creating employment through the associated labor-intensive civil works that will also enhance infrastructure resilience.

These funds were accessed under the Contingency Emergency Response Components of the Saint Lucia Health System Strengthening Project and the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project in the amounts of US$5 million and US$5.5 million, respectively.

World Bank Group COVID-19 Response:

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are increasing disease surveillance, improving public health interventions, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. Over the next 15 months, we will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery, including $50 billion of new IDA resources in grants or highly concessional terms.

Health Social Development COVID-19
Contact us
Hannah McDonald-Moniz External Affairs Officer, The World Bank
Charmaine Wright External Affairs Consultant, The World Bank
Alejandra De La Paz Melo External Affairs Associate, Latin America and the Caribbean, The World Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Hannah McDonald-Moniz External Affairs Officer, The World Bank
Charmaine Wright External Affairs Consultant, The World Bank
Alejandra De La Paz Melo External Affairs Associate, Latin America and the Caribbean, The World Bank
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software